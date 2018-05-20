BROOKVILLE — Clarion senior Brendan Zerfoss battled his way through a competitive field of sprinters and won two district titles for the second straight year at Friday night’s District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships.

One year after winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Zerfoss repeated his 200 title and won the 400 dash while finishing second in the 100 dash.

Zerfoss also ran a leg on the third-place 4x400 relay with Don Cunningham, Austin Hummel and Marshall Powers. All of those points added up to a James Manners Memorial Award for the most points scored at the meet.

At this week’s state meet in Shippensburg, Zerfoss will scratch out of his 100 berth to focus on the 200 and 400.

The tough day for sprinters with a headwind on the frontstretch started with Zerfoss getting beat by Brookville sophomore Ian Thrush to the line in the 100 dash — 11.31 to 11.42. Zerfoss turned that result in the 200 by beating Thrush 22.27 to 22.34. Both of those times were under the state-qualifying standard of 22.88 seconds. No other runner was under 23.

In the 400 dash, he beat Karns City’s Hunter Jones to the line with a 50.28 to Jones’ 50.74. The state-qualifying mark is 50.7 and with Zerfoss going under 50 during the season, he’ll be a factor at states for a top-eight medal chase. He’s the first Bobcat to win a D-9 title since former state champion Bryce Straffin won his third straight in 2012.

Clarion-Limestone senior Riley Hummell continued his late-season surge in the javelin with a winning toss of 182 feet, 5 inches. He’s the first Lion to win a district title since Ron Frances also won the javelin throw in 2003.

Redbank Valley sophomore Sam Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to capture the high jump title, outdueling a competitive field. He’s riding the momentum of his school-record 6-5 he cleared last week at the Redbank Valley Invitational.

Other top-six finishers from Clarion County:

Clarion

The Bobcats also got a third-place finish from their 4x800 relay of Nick and Noah Schill, Hummel and Cunningham. Hummel was fourth in the 800 run while Nathaniel Lerch finished fourth in the 3,200.

Powers was fourth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 dash.

C-L

Austin Newcomb wound up third in the 110 hurdles, moving up a spot due to DuBois Central Catholic’s Noah Vokes’ hurdle violation. Newcomb, Tre Haines, Brenden Makray and Kyle Kerle made up the fifth-place 4x400 relay.

Kerle added a fifth in the 400 dash.