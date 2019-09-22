STRATTANVILLE — After falling behind 7-6 early in the first quarter, Clarion reeled off the next 43 points before another St. Marys touchdown set the 49-14 final score at the C-L football field for the C-L homecoming game.
The game was called after a St.. Marys player got injured on the kickoff following their final touchdown with 8:39 to play in the contest. After a lengthy delay for medical personnel to attend to the injured player. It was ruled by the referees to end the game.
St. Marys (3-2 overall) took the opening kickoff and drove to the Bobcats 15 yard line before Austin Newcomb intercepted a Christian Coudreit pass at the five and returned it 95 yards for a Clarion touchdown. The PAT kick was blocked leaving the score 6-0 with 9:42 to play in the first.
It wouldn’t take long for the Flying Dutchmen to answer as after taking over at their own 42 yard line following the kickoff. Coudreit found Michael Fitzgerald for a 58 yard touchdown pass on the first play from scrimmage. Zachary Hart added the PAT kick to give St. Marys a 7-6 lead with 9:22 to play in the first.
Clarion (5-0 overall) would use an eight play drive to move the ball from their own 40 in scoring on a 35 yard pass from Cal German to Ethan Burford. German then connected with Newcomb on the two-point conversion to give Clarion a 14-7 lead with 6:12 to play in the first.
St. Marys would gain a pair of first downs on their next drive before being forced to punt.
After the punt the Bobcats would use a nine play 80 yard drive which ended on a 15 yard touchdown run by Colton Zacherl. Beau Verdill added the PAT kick for a 21-7 lead after one quarter.
“We had some coverages messed up in the early going,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “We were able to get that fixed, but the big thing was we started getting pressure on the quarterback which helped out our defensive backs.”
Clarion finished the game with six sacks.
After each quarterback threw an interception on consecutive passes with Newcomb picking off his second pass of the game, Clarion took over at their own 25. Eight plays later German connected with Burford from 34 yards out for another touchdown. Verdill added the PAT kick for a 28-7 lead with 6:45 to play.
Following another interception, this time by German the Bobcats would take over at their own 28. A four yard gain by Cutter Boggess followed by a 63 yard pass play from German to Newcomb moved the ball to the five. Newcomb then finished off the drive with a five yard scoring run. The Verdill kick moved the lead to 35-7.
A fumble recovery by Burford followed by a personal foul penalty on the Flying Dutchmen moved the ball to the St. Marys 32. Five plays later German connected with Burford who took an interception away from the defender at the two before getting to the end zone. The Verdill kick pushed the lead to 42-7 at halftime.
“One of the big things we talked about this week is that we wanted to get on the plus side of the turnover battle,” said Wiser. “We got a few interceptions and a fumble recovery. We had a couple turnovers ourselves, but we were able to win that battle.”
Clarion lost a fumble after a 40 yard run by Newcomb to start the second half. St. Marys then moved from their own 15 to the Clarion 10 on 10 plays before turning the ball over on downs.
The Bobcats responded with a nine play of their own which ended in a seven yard touchdown pass from German to Hunter Craddock. The PAT kick extended the lead to 49-7 with 2:23 to play in the third.
Logan Mosier caught to 33 yard touchdown pass from Coudreit with Hart adding the PAT kick for the 49-14 score.
On the ensuing kickoff the injury occurred and after a long delay the game was called.
Newcomb finished the game with 164 yards rushing on 16 carries. Cutter Boggess added 73 yards on seven carries and Colton Zacherl picked up 67 yards on eight attempts.
Cal German completed 9-of-13 passes for 200 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.
Burford caught four passes for 90 yards with three receptions going for scores. Newcomb added three catches for 89 yards.
Jacob Kline rushed for 122 yards on 13 attempts.
Coudreit completed 13-of-28 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Fitzgerald caught four passes for 110 yards while Kline caught two passes for 70 yards.
Clarion will travel to Kane next Friday.
“We’ve seen a little bit of tape on them,” said Wiser. “They have a hard nosed runner who seems to break a lot of tackles. I think we’ll take this win tonight and then we’ll work on that next one starting Sunday.”