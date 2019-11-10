DuBOIS –The Clarion volleyball team rallied around on their teammates when she suffered a serious medical event earlier in the week, with sport taking a backseat.
But with their teammate thankfully back in uniform on the sidelines, the Lady Bobcats did what they do best, sweeping District 6 runner-up Bishop Carroll on Saturday in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals at DuBois Central Catholic High School.
“I just can’t say enough about how this team rallied around that situation,” said Clarion head coach Shari Campbell. “It was life-threatening. And it doesn’t matter if you win or lose (a game), if a kid is in a life-threatening situation.
”The team just said, ‘Oh no, not on our watch. We are going to do this for her and with her.’
“Miraculously, she has gotten some clearance to be able to be here. She is a great player for us, but Jordan Best has worn that libero jersey all year and she hasn’t been in. We just have that strong of players.”
Clarion came out strong in the first set, digging out several balls hit by Bishop Carroll’s Mara Yahner.
Yahner finished the game with 10 kills, but the Lady Bobcats made her work for most of them.
“We knew that they Yahner girl was someone to contend with,” Campbell said. “She is an all-state player and she’s very powerful.
”We had to serve well to make it hard to get the ball to her. They run a higher offense so they can get the ball to her alot.”
Clarion took on the challenge of Yahner head on, forcing the Lady Huskies to set to their other hitters.
That of course took BC out of system several times, as they struggled to adapt to the quick sets and double blocks of the Lady Bobcats.
“I trusted our block and defensively, we have kids who are quick and have good eyes. Our defense looked really good today,” Campbell said.
Bishop Carroll kept the first set close, thanks to some service errors and hitting errors early on by Clarion.
But the Lady Bobcats got a four-point run from Brenna Campbell, helped along by a kill and a block by Maddie Schill to take the 25-20 victory.Clarion trailed after the first point in the second set, but continued to build on its lead after that.
Korrin Burns had five kills in the set, while Aryana Girvin had three. The Lady Bobcats continued to mix up their sets, keeping the Lady Huskies playing in defensive mode much of the set.
Burns finished the night with nine kills, while Girvan had also had nine.
”Kait Constantino passed like crazy,” Coach Campbell said. “And I don’t even want to talk about one person. It was the strength of the whole team is what it is about.”
Clarion won that second set 25-16. Best, who was filling in at libero for regular starter KK Girvan, had six service points in the second set, finishing the game with nine.
The Lady Cats took a 7-1 lead in the third set, thanks to a kill and a block from Schill and a kill from Constantino.
”We have such a chemistry that allows everyone to play so free because they trust each other,” said Coach Campbell. “You just see power.”
Bishop Carroll was never able to find a rhythm against Clarion, and had just five points of its serve in the third set.
The Lady Huskies fielded a young team outside of three seniors this season, and lost eight from last year’s 23-3 squad.
”I think we were just a young team and it was a big game for them,” said Bishop Carroll head coach Katie Wyland. “It was the first time some of them have been on a team that has made it this far. ”I told them I’m not upset. No one thought we’d get this far, so they have to hold their heads up high. They did one heck of a job this year.”
Clarion cruised to the 25-15 victory and will face District 6 champ Northern Cambria (29-1-2) on Tuesday in the Class A semifinals at a site and time to be determined.
Brenna Campbell finished the game with 35 assists and 13 service points. Schill added eight kills, six service points and two blocks.
Constantino had eight kills, while Burns also had four service points.
Clarion improved to 31-10-4.