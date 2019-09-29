KANE — To win a big game you have to take advantage of the opponents mistakes and unbeaten Clarion certainly did that in turning all three fumble recoveries into touchdowns in helping the Bobcats remain unbeaten with a 47-28 victory over Kane on Friday night at Kane High School.
“Early on we got some good pressure off the edge which is some of what we used last week,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser. “We were able to get a short field a couple times and were able to convert off of that.”
Clarion (6-0 overall, 6-0 D9 Large School) also got big contributions out of their running game with Austin Newcomb piling up 156 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns. Cutter Boggess added 80 yards on 14 carries while Colton Zacherl picked up 72 yards on 12 carries with a pair of touchdowns. Clarion finished with 287 yards on the ground while limiting the Wolves to 119.
“We had some big runs there and coming into the week we weren’t sure if we were going to have Austin available,” said Wiser.
On the first play from scrimmage, Kane quarterback Zuke Smith was tackled for a four yard loss and in the process fumbled which was recovered by Clarion’s Keidon Smith at the Wolves 16 yard line.
On the first play for Clarion, Zacherl raced around the left side for a 16 yard touchdown. Beau Verdill added the PAT kick and the Bobcats took a 7-0 lead 19 seconds into the game.
The two teams then traded punts and Kane (5-1 overall, 5-1 D9 Large School) took over at midfield. The Wolves drove to the Clarion 22 in eight plays before the drive stalled at the Clarion 22. Aaron Hottel then attempted a 39 yard field goal which was no good and Clarion took over.
Five plays later Cal German tossed the first of his three touchdown passes, this one to Ethan Burford for a 45 yard strike. Verdill added the PAT kick for a 14-0 lead with 4:27 to play in the quarter.
Once again after the kickoff Teddy Race was tackled for a two yard loss and lost the ball which was again recovered by Keidon Smith.
Five plays later Newcomb scored his first touchdown of the game on a four yard run. This time the PAT kick went just wide to the right and Clarion led 20-0 after one quarter.
Kane held the ball the remainder of the quarter and moved the ball from their own 20 to the Clarion three before the quarter ended. Zuke Smith connected with Caleb Holt on a 32 yard pass play on the final play of the quarter to put the ball at the three.
On the first play of the second quarter Jake Alcorn plunged into the end zone from three yards out. Hottel added the PAT kick to cut the lead to 20-7 just four seconds into the second quarter.
Clarion was once again on the move before Kane’s Reese Novosel picked up a German fumble and rambled 55 yards for a touchdown. The kick failed leaving the score 20-13 Clarion with 9:39 to play in the first half.
The Bobcats would take just six plays, all on the ground to regain a two touchdown advantage as Zacherl scored his second touchdown of the game this time from four yards out. Verdill added the PAT kick for a 27-13 lead. Boggess provided the big play of the drive with a 31 yard carry to move the ball from the Kane 43 to the 12.
Zuke Smith would score on a 15 yard run with 47 seconds remaining in the half. Hottel made the PAT kick leaving the score 27-20 Clarion at halftime.
“Even though we got off to that early lead, Kane still kept fighting and they got themselves back in the game,” said Wiser. “Their quarterback has a nice arm and he made some nice throws. I thought we did a nice job of getting to him and making it difficult for him to throw at times. We also did a pretty decent job of containing him on the run as well.”
After a Clarion punt on their first second half possession, Kane took over at their own 25. The Wolves moved the ball to midfield before Teddy Race broke off a 28 yard run, but once again fumbled and this time Ethan Burford recovered for the Bobcats at the 25 yard line.
Nine plays later with the first eight coming on the ground, German found Hunter Craddock for a 15 yard touchdown pass. Verdill made the PAT kick for a 34-20 lead. Newcomb broke off a 38 yard run during the drive.
“I think when they had that long run and fumbled and we were able to turn that into points it seemed like it could have been the back-breaker even though they were still in the game,” said Wiser. “They score their and it could have tied the score and instead we go back up by two scores.”
Kane drove from their own 37 to the Clarion 24 before a pair of incomplete passes turned the ball over on downs to the Bobcats.
On the first play German connected with Burford who made a spin move around one defender and broke another tackle in racing to a 76 yard touchdown. Verdill made another PAT kick for a 41-20 lead at the end of three quarters.
“Calvin called that play on his own because he saw the coverage was a bit soft and Ethan was able to turn it into a touchdown,” said Wiser.
Following a Clarion punt early in the fourth quarter, the Wolves took over at their own 47 yard line. Seven plays later Zuke Smith connected with Caleb Holt on a five yard touchdown pass. The snap was high on the PAT kick, but holder Harley Morris connected to Jake Alcorn on the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 41-28 with 7:14 remaining in the game.
Kane decided not to use an onside kick and instead kicked deep for a touchback and Clarion took over at their own 20.
The Bobcats then chewed over five minutes off the clock on moving 80 yards on 10 rushing attempts with Newcomb capping the drive with a 27 yard touchdown run. The kick failed leaving the score 47-28.
German completed 7-of-11 passes for 180 yards with three touchdowns. Burford caught four passes for 163 yards and two scores.
Teddy Race led the Kane rushing attack with 65 yards on seven carries.
Zuke Smith completed 10-of-20 passes for 156 yards with one touchdown. Caleb Holt caught three passes for 67 yards with a score.
“It’s an emotional week coming up here against a good team,” said Wiser. “Kane is a good football team and there’s a pretty good chance we will be seeing them again down the road.”