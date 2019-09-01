CLARION — Veteran Clarion volleyball coach Shari Campbell has heard this story before — her Lady Cats enter a new school year as the defending District 9 Class A champions but need to replace a couple key players lost to graduation.
And more times than not, Campbell has found a way to overcome those losses and continue the Lady Cats’ winning ways — all the while turning the program into arguably the most successful and consistent one in any sport in D-9 over the past 15-plus years.
The challenge this year may not be as daunting as some, as Campbell lost just two main players from last year’s 16-3 squad that ended a two-year D-9 title drought. Prior to 2016, the Lady Cats had won six straight district crowns.
Clarion then went 1-1 in the state playoffs, sweeping D-10 runner-up Cambridge Springs in the first round before falling in four sets in the quarterfinals to eventual state champ Northern Cambria.
Gone from that state quarterfinal squad is the duo of Dorothy Kalinoswki and Hailey Sintobin, who dominated up front as middle hitters last season. Beyond those two, the vast majority of the Lady Cats lineup returns in the likes of seniors Kaitlyn Constantino, Kyara Girvan and Maddie Schill, juniors Brenna Campbell and sophomores Korrin Burns and Jordan Best.
The team’s only other senior is Grace Matson, while Brennah Copenhaver is the only other junior.
“We have some work to do to replace our graduating middle hitters, and I am hopeful that a few players rise to that challenge,” said Campbell. “Our returning five players are very strong with their ball control and volleyball knowledge.
“I am expecting Constantino, Schill and Burns to step up to take bigger swings for the team. Setter Brenna Campbell is expected to take the offense to a new level and become an offensive component herself, and I look for Girvan and Best to focus on serve receive passing and making the location of passes and digging a high priority.
“We recently competed at the Juniata College Team Camp and finished fourth out of 21 varsity teams. We are very pleased with that and feel that we have the foundation for a great 2019 season.”
Campbell is looking for the likes of Copenhaver, sophomore Payton Simko and freshman Aryana Girvan to contribute at the varsity level as well. Aryana Girvan is one of seven freshmen on the Lady Cat roster.
“We will be setting KSAC, district and state goals early this preseason, and this group of athletes is highly focused so I expect the goals to be high,” said Campbell, who will be assisted by Tracy Durish, Sam Beichner, Emily Fillman, Tiffany Smathers and Caleb Natali.
Clarion opens its season Tuesday at Redbank Valley.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kaitlyn Constantino, Kyara Girvan, Grace Matson, Maddie Schill. Juniors: Brenna Campbell, Brennah Copenhaver. Sophomores: Mackenzie Aaron, Noel Anthony, Jordan Best, Korrin Burns, Payton Simko. Freshmen: Bri Forest, Aryana Girvan, Kylie Johnson, Adia Needham, Grace Ochs, Bri Pierce, Bailey Rupert.