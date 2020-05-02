CLARION — If you were making a list of the best all-around female high school athletes in the Tri-County Area, you’d be hard-pressed to not have Clarion senior Kaitlyn Constantino at or near the top of it.
Constantino, a three-sport athlete who competed in volleyball, basketball and softball, brought star power with her to the varsity level from the beginning. She earned All-State honors in both volleyball and softball while also putting together one of the best careers on the hardwood in Clarion history.
The Lady Cat began playing sports at a young age, beginning with softball when she was seven years old. She picked up basketball in the third grade and volleyball in fifth grade.
She went on to earn four varsity letters in basketball and would have collected a fourth in softball this spring had the season not been canceled because of COVID-19. The Lady Cat also lettered three times in volleyball and played in the PIAA playoffs in all three sports.
“I like the relationships that you create during sports, because the friendships you make with your teammates, will never disappear,” said Constantino. “I also like how sports keeps you fit and in shape. Sports can also teach an athlete valuable lessons like adversity, time management, grit, resilience and trust.”
In volleyball, she was a part of one of the most successful programs, run by long-time coach Shari Campbell, going in District 9 at this time. She was an big impact player as an outside hitter and a helped power the Lady Cats to back-to-back District 9 Class A titles her junior and seniors seasons.
Clarion advanced to the state semifinals her sophomore and senior years and the quarterfinals as a junior. The Lady Cats saw each of those PIAA runs ended by the eventual state champion (Maplewood in 2017 and Northern Cambria in 2018 and 2019).
Constantino was a Second Team to both the KSAC and District 9 Class A All-Star teams her junior campaign, then was a First Teamer on both as a senior. She also garnered Class A All-State honors as a senior.
On the hardwood, Constantino proved to be a prolific scorer for the Lady Cats and helped lead them to the state playoffs each of her final two seasons as the third-place team from D-9 in Class 2A.
She saved her best for last, scoring a career-high 520 points her senior season to rank second in District 9 in total points and points per game (20.0). That came on the heels of averaging just 12.9 points a game as a junior.
That huge senior season saw Constantino vault into third-place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,314 points.
On the diamond, Constantino was a two-time Class A All-State selection at two different positions during her career. She earned Second Team honors at third base as a sophomore after hitting .466 (27-for-58) with 13 RBIs, three triples and a team-high 25 runs scored.
Constantino moved to the circle full-time as a junior, and all she did was help lead Clarion to the state playoffs as the D-9 Class A runner-up to DuBois Central Catholic. The playoff appearance was the Lady Cats first since her freshman year when they were the D-9 runner-up.
Clarion won its state opener against Commodore Perry, 6-0, before dropping a tough 5-4 contest to defending state champ West Greene in the quarterfinals. West Greene also eliminated the Lady Cats in Constantino’s freshman season.
Constantino pointed to the win against Commodore Perry as her favorite game in high school.
“We all worked as one unit to overcome Commodore Perry, 6-0,” said Constantino. “Pitching in that game felt so natural and relaxing, because I knew that I could always count on the defense behind me. I thought we were well prepared for that game, and even though we didn’t have as many girls as the other teams did, we played as if that wasn’t the case.”
Constantino’s huge junior season earned her Class A All-State First Team honors as a pitcher after going 17-6 with a 1.60 ERA, 245 strikeouts and just 39 walks in 144 innings. She recorded double-digit strikeouts in 13 games. She also hit .500 (41-for-82) with seven doubles, four triples, 29 runs scored and nine RBIs.
Of her sports, Constantino said she likes softball the best.
“My favorite sport is softball, because I get to connect with the Lord while I’m pitching,” she said. “I’ve also been playing softball since I was 7 years old, and I’ve never doubted my abilities on the field, as long as I put my trust in God. Throughout my high school career, I would have conversations with God in between pitches. He was the one who gave me the strength to challenge each batter.
“Since my first day of pitching lessons, my dad has always been my catcher, and I’m forever thankful for the countless memories we have made together throughout the years.”
Unfortunately for Constantino, she didn’t get the opportunity to put on a Clarion uniform one last time this spring and try to help the Lady Cats make another postseason run.
“At first, I was terribly disappointed that my senior year was going to end this way,” said Constantino. “I was upset that I wasn’t going to be able to participate in end of the year activities for seniors with my friends, and that I wasn’t going to be able to play my senior season in softball.
“As I had time to collect my thoughts, I came back to the concept that God is in control. Even though this situation is upsetting, I know that God has a bigger and better plan.”
Outside of her sports, Constantino is a member of the National Honor Society and treasurer in Senior High Student Council at Clarion. She also was part of the Bible Club at her school and helped with Vacation Bible School at her church in the summer.
She also got to meet and pitch with former U.S. Olympic softball team standout pitcher Jennie Finch.
The daughter of Dave and Kim Constantino, the Lady Cat senior has an older sister Alexis (2018 grad) who also played volleyball, basketball and softball at Clarion. Alexis also was an All-State player in both volleyball and softball.
She pointed to her parents as being her role models growing up.
“They have had the most influence on my athletic career,” she said. “They always push me to be my very best, and they are supportive in everything I do. Not only do they have a big impact on my athletic career, they also have a huge part of the person who I am today. They always tell me that at the end of the day, nothing else matters except giving all the glory to God.”
After graduation, Constantino will attend Grove City College and major in exercise science while continuing her softball career at the collegiate level. She then plans to go to grad school for two years to get her master’s in physical therapy.