CLARION — Every athlete loves to win no matter what sport they compete in, but to many the bonds and friendships built with teammates are what matter more.
Clarion senior Kyara “KK” Girvan is one of those players, and fortunately for her, has been able to build those friendships while doing more than her share of winning over the years — particularly on the volleyball court for long-time Clarion coach Shari Campbell.
Girvan, who began playing both volleyball and basketball in sixth grade, earned three varsity letters in each sport. She also competed in track and field as a freshman and sophomore and lettered each of those seasons.
“I would say my favorite part of sports is you get to escape from everything going on and just go and play and compete with some of my best friends,” said Girvan. “And, you get to have a connection with your teammates no one else could ever understand except them.”
That connection was proven late in her senior year of volleyball when Girvan went through a health scare in the middle of the postseason. Clarion had already beaten Elk County Catholic in straight sets for its second straight District 9 Class A crown and swept Saegertown in the opening round of states.
“The end of my senior volleyball season, I got diagnosed with pulmonary embolisms (blood clots in my lungs),” said Girvan. “I was unable to play my normal position as libero, but I was lucky and had an amazing team who continued playing their hearts out and made me feel like I was on the court with them.
“I also had Jordan Best step up and take on the libero position, which isn’t the easiest position to play. But, she did an amazing job and I couldn’t be more grateful for her and my team.”
Girvan missed the state quarterfinals because of the diagnosis, but with Best stepping in at libero, Clarion swept District 9 runner-up Bishop Carroll. Girvan was cleared to return for a state semifinal showdown against defending state champion Northern Cambria. But, she was forced to play in a limited role in a match the Lady Cats lost in four sets to the Lady Colts.
The setback marked the third time in three years Clarion was knocked out of the state playoffs by the eventual Class A state champ, including two years in a row by Northern Cambria. Clarion reached the state semifinals twice during her three years as a lettermen.
Girvan collected some impressive individual accolades for her play as libero, including being named a Class A All-State libero as a junior and senior. Locally, she was a First Team KSAC selection both of those years and two-time D-9 Class A All-Star — Second Team as a junior, First Team as a senior.
On the hardwood, Girvan helped lead Clarion to the PIAA Class 2A playoffs her junior and senior years. The Lady Cats were the third-place team from District 9 both seasons and lost their playoff opener to D-4 champ Mount Carmel both years.
She was Clarion’s third-leading scorer as a senior, averaging around seven points a game.
Of her two sports, the Lady Cat said said likes volleyball more.
“My favorite sport to play is volleyball because of the feeling you get when you step on the court with your best friends, and you can space everything out in that moment and just focus on the game,” she said. “It is also my favorite because of the feeling you get when you make a good save or your teammate does and you get to cheer at the top of your lungs with them.”
Her favorite game also happened on the volleyball court, and was the the team’s home game against Maplewood for the their Dig Pink Night.
“The gym’s energy that night was unforgettable, and the competition was amazing,” she said. “Getting that win with my team was amazing because we worked so hard for it. I remember the game point, and after Maddie Still got the game point with a block, we all screamed and came into a circle and we all fell, and that feeling was unforgettable.”
While she no longer plays a spring sport, Girvan said the decision to cancel sports and close schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic was still hard to hear.
“I am upset because we never really got to say goodbye,” she said. ‘We have been working for 12 years specifically for senior year, and it got cut short. I am sad spring sports got cancelled because I wanted to go support my friends in softball, baseball and track.”
Outside of sports and school, Girvan helped run the concession stand at the Clarion Little League fields and also umpired for two years for Little League softball games.
The daughter of Nathan and Tracy Girvan, the Lady Cat has a younger sister Aryana (freshman) who played varsity volleyball and basketball and a younger brother Dauntae who played junior high football and basketball.
Girvan points to her great grandma Inga as her role model.
“She is one of the strongest people I know,” said Girvan. “She has beaten cancer three times, and she isn’t the youngest lady, but she would yell at me if I told her that to her face. She has never shown she was scared or worried, and she kept fighting and kept going and to this day keeps going. I am very grateful for her. She is my best friend.”
After graduation, Girvan will attend Penn State DuBois and major in physical therapy. She will continue her volleyball career with the Lady Nittany Lions. Following college, Girvan plans to on enlist in the Army and go active duty for multiple years.