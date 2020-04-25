CLARION — Every successful team needs those players who don’t always grab the headlines but do the little things that often times go unnoticed.
It might be stepping into action for a few plays when called upon or perhaps working hard in practice to push the starters to help them them get better on a daily basis.
Grace Matson is one of those players for one of District 9’s most successful programs in any sport — the Clarion Area High School volleyball team. The Lady Cat senior started playing volleyball as a sophomore and earned a pair of varsity letters. She also ran track in 10th grade and earned a letter in that.
In her three seasons on the court, Matson has been a part of three state playoff squads — two of which reached the PIAA semifinals.
“Volleyball is my favorite sport because every play is different and anything can happen,” said Matson. “Clarion volleyball is such a great program and I am so lucky to have been apart of it I love the camaraderie of being on a team and working towards goals and achieving them together.”
Her favorite sports memory came this fall, when the Lady Cats swept District 6 runner-up Bishop Carroll in the Class A quarterfinals.
“In my opinion that was the best we played the entire season, and the energy in the gym that day is something I’ll never forget,” she said.
Outside of sports, Matson is a member of student council, National Honor Society and the ski club. She also is the vice president of the drama club and choir. She also enjoys painting in her free time.
“It can be difficult at times to balance activities with schoolwork, but I am more productive and successful when I have a lot of things on my plate,” said Matson. “I think having many responsibilities keeps me motivated.”
Unfortunately for Matson, she has been forced to miss out on a lot of those activities recently with all schools closed for the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus.
“Although I understand the serious of COVID-19, I believe that closing schools for the remainder of the school year was not the best scenario,” she said. “I feel awful for the athletes not being able to play their spring sports. This has specifically affected me because I am missing out on my last months of high school and senior activities.”
The daughter of Bart and Jonna Matson, she has older sister Sarah who participated in track and field and an older brother Ian played who football and wrestled for the Bobcats.
Matson said her father has always been her role model.
“He has the greatest work ethic of anyone I’ve ever met,” she said.
After graduation, Matson will attend the University of Pittsburgh and study in the dental hygiene program for two years to receive an Associate’s Degree. She then plans to further her education and enroll in the bachelor’s program there.