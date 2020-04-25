CLARION — It often said sports teach young athletes lessons they can use in life far after they are done competing.
Clarion senior Maddie Schill is one of those athletes who looks at sports that way, and has had an excellent teacher to learn from in long-time Lady Cat volleyball coach Shari Campbell.
It also doesn’t hurt to win while learning those lessons, and Schill has done plenty of that during her career while playing for Campbell in what has become one of District 9’s most successful programs in any sport.
Schill, who also completed in track and field as a sophomore, has played volleyball since she was a freshman.
“I like playing high school sports because it gives me an opportunity to work together with people as a team and to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Schill. “Sports improve my time management skills and also give me a chance to compete athletically with other schools and teammates to better myself not only as a player, but as a person.”
And, Schill and her teammates have certainly worked well together over the years, with Schill being a full-time starter since her sophomore season.
All Clarion did during her time as a starter was win back-to-back District 9 Class A titles her junior and senior seasons and reach at least the state quarterfinals all three years.
Clarion advanced to the state semifinals her sophomore and senior years and the quarterfinals as a junior. The Lady Cats saw each of those PIAA runs ended by the eventual state champion (Maplewood in 2017 and Northern Cambria in 2018 and 2019).
Schill proved to be a key piece on all three of those squads as a middle hitter. She earned all-KSAC Second team honors all three seasons and was named a District 9 All-Star twice (1st team as junior, 2nd Team as senior). She also was a Class A All-State selection this past fall as a senior.
“I loved playing with my team, and we always worked hard to make it to the state playoffs,” said Schill.
The Lady Cat’s favorite game happened this past fall when her squad knocked off District 6 runner-up Bishop Carroll in the state quarterfinals.
“We had just lost our starting libero due to an injury and had to switch around our whole game plan to cover her spot,” said Schill. “We ended up working so well as a team and won the game in three sets even without our libero.”
While the cancellation of spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected Schill athletically, she has still felt the affect of it in her every day life.
“COVID-19 has unexpectedly changed the ending to my senior year,” she said. “The hardest part for me personally is that I didn’t know that March 13th would be my last day of high school. It is hard to believe that I might not get my senior prom, senior picnic or graduation ceremony that I have looked forward to since I was little.
“But, I understand that schools needed to be closed for everyone’s health and to slow the spread of the virus.”
Outside of volleyball, Schill is a member of student council and National Honor Society. She also volunteers at her church and has gone on two mission trips to Jamaica.
The daughter of Michael Schill and Jean Schill, the Lady Cat senior has and older brother Eric and older sister Marisa who were both three-sport athletes at North Clarion.
After graduation, Schill will attend Duquesne University to earn a doctorate in physical therapy.