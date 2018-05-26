SHIPPENSBURG — While one of the three state titles claimed by District 9 came in Class AAA, it was won by Bradford’s John Eakin in the shot put.

Eakin, the top seed going into Friday’s event, won with a toss of 58 feet, 10 3/4 inches.

Otherwise, it was a quiet weekend for Class AAA.

Here’s how athletes in the big school division fared over the weekend:

DuBois

Saturday, Jordan Meinart jumped in the long and high jumps. He was one of five jumpers to clear 6 feet, 2 inches and tied for 18th place. In the long jump, Meinert went 18 feet, 4 1/4 inches to place 34th.

Friday, Kenny Garvey finished 26th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.37 seconds.

For the Lady Beavers, both Jerica Fischer and Crystal Clinger competed Saturday. Fischer failed to clear a height in the high jump while Clinger did not record a measurable throw in the discus.

St. Marys

Senior Amanda Foster came close to advancing to the 12-runner finals in the 1,600 run in Friday’s preliminaries, but finished 14th in 5:0884. The 12th-place time was 5:07.72.

Then in the 800 preliminaries, Foster was 15th in 2:21.95 with the 12th-place qualifying time at 2:17.14.

Also for the Lady Dutch, Arianna Kleppinger was 26th in the 100 dash in 12.8 seconds. Summer Herring finished 31st in the 100 hurdles in 17.6

Clearfield

Friday, Taye Lynch was 24th in the triple jump at 42 feet, 8 1/2 inches. Grady Yarger was 19th in the javelin on Saturday at 161 feet, 10 inches and Trevor Franek was 26th in the 400 dash in 53.8 seconds.