ROARING SPRING — Clearfield responded to an early 13-point deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points, but a key first down completion on fourth-and-14 and a lateral to Parker Gregg after a short completion for a Central touchdown with 1:04 left led to a 25-21 triumph for the Scarlet Dragons Friday at Roaring Spring Athletic Field.
“They made a nice play,” Clearfield coach Tim Janocko said. “It was a great football game. Two really good teams played their hearts out, and we just came out on the short end.”
The final score, which came on a third-and-3 play from the Clearfield 40-yard line, came when Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine completed a 4-yard pass to Josh Biesinger, who then tossed a lateral to Gregg. The junior running back sprinted the final 36 yards for the winning touchdown.
“We used to run that play even back in eighth grade” Gregg said. “That’s the second time we have ever scored on that play. The first was against Hollidaysburg in our ninth-grade game in our last game of the season. When Josh caught it, and I saw the open field, I knew we were in. It was amazing.”
Earlier in the drive, Hoenstine completed a 21-yard pass to Hunter Smith on fourth-and-14 from Central’s 32-yard line with 2:55 left to play in the game. Hoenstine finished the game 13-of-21 for 258 yards and threw three touchdown passes. He now has 1,303 yards passing through five games, all wins, this year.
Central opted to go for it on fourth down in its own territory despite still having all three timeouts and 3 minutes on the clock out of respect for Clearfield.
“We did not want to give the ball up,” Central coach Dave Baker said. “We just thought if we gave it back to them, we had a very small chance of winning, because even if we stopped them, we would have got the ball back with a minute to go and have to go the whole way. We just didn’t think that was something we could do. We’d rather try the fourth-and-14 play. That was really the play of the game, because if we don’t make that, we’re in trouble.”
The loss took some of the spotlight away from Jake Lezzer, who despite missing several plays with knee soreness, was the star of the game. He finished with 10 catches, many of them contested, for 176 yards and a score.
“It felt good to be out there and play against such a good team,” Lezzer said. “It’s just unfortunate that we didn’t come away with the win. My knee was a little sore. I tore my ACL last year, so I’m still going through the process of coming back from that.”
The Bison also got a 34-yard touchdown run from quarterback Oliver Billotte and a 2-yard score from Mark McGonigal. Clearfield dropped to 2-1.
“It’s been a crazy year,” Janocko said. “We have played two games until tonight. I was impressed with the way our kids played on the road. Both teams played well. This season has been nothing I or anyone else has ever experienced before. No excuses, but it what it is. I believe we are going to be OK.”
Clearfield dropped to 2-1 overall. The Bison host Huntingdon on Friday night at the Bison Sports Complex.
CENTRAL 25
CLEARFIELD 21
Score by Quarters
Clearfield;0;14;7;0;—;21
Central;7;6;6;6;—;25
First Quarter
C—Smith 52 pass from Hoenstine, (Keith kick), 11:42.
Second Quarter
C—Boyles 19 pass from Ligenfelter, (kick failed), 6:54.
CL—O. Billotte 34 run, (Graves kick), 5:57.
CL—Lezzer 10 pass from O. Billotte, (Graves kick), 0:28.
Third Quarter
CL—McGonigal 2 run, (Graves kick), 6:02.
C—Harabaugh 59 pass from Hoenstine, (pass failed), 5:08.
Fourth Quarter
C—Gregg 36 lateral after Biesinger 4 pass from Hoenstine, (pass failed), 1:04.
___
;CL;C
First downs;16;12
Rushes-yards;30-118;22-84
Comp-Att-Int;16-27-2;14-22-0
Passing Yards;209;277
Total Plays-Yards;57-327;44-277
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Punts;2-33.0;3-30.3
Penalties-Yards;8-56;5-50
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Clearfield—Plubell 8-34, O. Billotte 11-55, McGonigal 9-40, Firanski 1-2, Team 1-(-13).
Central—Gregg 12-59, Hoenstine 8-25, Smith 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING
Clearfield—O. Billotte 16-27-2-209.
Central—Hoenstine 13-21-0-258, Lingenfelter 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING
Clearfield—Lezzer 10-176, Kline 3-21, N. Domico 2-8, Plubell 1-4.
Central—Smith 3-80, Eicher 3-15, Harbaugh 2-86, Boyles 2-23, Gregg 1-39, Lingenfelter 1-23, Klotz 1-7, Biesinger 1-4.
INTERCEPTIONS
Clearfield—None.
Central—Hoenstine, Smith.