After a record-setting performance at the PSAC Championships at the Graham Aquatic Center at York in late February, IUP sophomore (and 2018 Clearfield graduate) Paige Mikesell was hoping to make some noise at the NCAA Division II Championships just a couple weeks later.
She won four PSAC titles – three individual and one relay – broke two meet records and one school mark, and had one NCAA Division II A standard and four B standard times. Mikesell won the 100 yard and 200 yard butterfly, the 200 yard IM and swam the lead leg on the winning 800 yard freestyle relay.
Her 200 time of 1:49.32 during the 800 free relay broke the PSAC meet record and was an NCAA B standard. She also broke the conference meet record and hit an NCAA A cut time in the 200 yard butterfly with a time of 1:59.22, while being named the Most Outstanding Swimmer of the meet.
“I was very excited for the NCAA meet this year,” Mikesell said. “I had hit an A-cut in the 200 fly at PSACs, meaning I automatically qualified, and didn’t have to wait for the invited list to come out to see if I was going to NCAA’s. I had several fast swims this season and was looking forward to competing against the best swimmers at NCAA’s to push me to go even faster.”
Mikesell had qualified to swim the 200IM (seeded 11th), 100 fly (6th), 200 free (fourth), and 200 fly (fourth) at the national meet, which was to obe held March 11-14 at Geneva, Ohio.
“Going into the meet I was very excited to see if I could become an All-American and represent IUP on the podium in a few of my events.”
Unfortunately for Mikesell, the novel coronavirus was about to halt those plans. Mikesell did get to compete on the first day of the 4-day meet, swimming the 200 IM in prelims, but placed 18th and didn’t qualify for finals later that night.
But she and her coaches had a strategy in place for Day 2, which was being competed without fans in the stands.
“I was swimming the 100 fly and 200 free back to back,” Mikesell said. “My coaches and I had a plan as to how we were going to attack the day, so I was ready. This is the day that the coronavirus first affected our meet.
“No spectators were allowed to attend the meet, so it was just all of the swimmers on deck. I went a 53.88 in the 100 fly, my personal best, that landed me at fifth place for finals that night. I was so excited. I then got out and got ready to swim the 200 free shortly after and ended up going a 1:49.88.
“This was my second fasted time, so I wasn’t too disappointed, but it got me tied for ninth place going into the night’s finals. I had good prelim swims and was really looking forward to finals. I wanted to see how fast I could swim against the best competition in the nation.”
By that time, many events in the sports world were shutting down and the swimming championships were soon to follow.
“Around 4:30, everything changed for all of the swimmers,” Mikesell said. “We had gotten word that they canceled our meet due to the coronavirus, but the coaches still had not gotten anything saying it was officially canceled.
“So, we got in our van and drove to the pool to find them taking everything down. The meet was canceled. I was not going to get to compete in my first NCAA final. Also, my teammate Rachel, whose first event was on Friday, did not have the opportunity to swim at all.”
Understandably, Mikesell was devastated. But she understood.
“Obviously, I was heartbroken that they canceled our NCAA meet halfway through. I was heartbroken for myself, as well as all of the other athletes that were being affected, especially the seniors.
“This was an unforeseen circumstance, and although I know it was the right decision to keep everyone safe and healthy, it was still extremely difficult to wrap our minds around all of the confusion and disappointment. It was upsetting that I wasn’t going to have the chance to swim the 200 fly, my best event, the event that I had such high expectations for myself in.”
Meanwhile, a state away, her brother Luke was also getting devastating news as the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships were being postponed as well. Luke, a two-time PIAA champion, was top seeded in a pair of events.
“On March 12, we were at Bucknell ready to register for our state high school meet around 10:30 am when a PIAA official gave us the news that our state meet was postponed and put on hold,” Clearfield head coach Jackie Morrison said. “Not long after, we found out that Paige would be unable to finish her season at the NCAA Division II National meet. A double whammy.
“She was seeded very high at that competition and had a great shot of winning an event or two. Can you imagine losing the opportunity to be a National Champion and you had no control over it? You can’t justify it the way that athletes normally do, like getting sick or getting injured. It’s hard to wrap your head around. You did everything right, you’re trained, and you’re healthy.
“You’re ready to compete at the biggest meet of your collegiate career and in the blink of an eye, you’re told it’s not going to happen. That’s a surreal scenario. But that’s exactly what happened to Paige and to our high school state qualifiers as well. It was a tough moment for everyone and still hasn’t quite sunk in yet.”
But Morrison, who coached Paige for four years in high school as Mikesell became the first PIAA girls champion for Clearfield swimming, believes this will only make the IUP star come back better than ever next season.
“She has exactly what it takes to reset her goals, create the plan to achieve the goals, and she will absolutely execute the plan because that’s who she is, a special athlete. Paige has some unfinished business to attend to and she will be even hungrier and more motivated to compete at the 2021 Nationals.
“I have coached hundreds of swimmers from many different programs, such as age-group, club, and scholastic programs and Paige is one of the most internally driven and motivated swimmers that I have had an opportunity to coach. She is a special athlete. She gets it. She sets lofty goals, but unlike many athletes she makes a plan to achieve them. And, unlike most athletes,she is willing to commit totally to the time, effort, and sacrifice necessary to execute the plan.
“She sees it through to the end, with no guarantees. Her goals are important to her. Success means a lot to her. You’ve got to have that unrelenting desire every single second, minute, and hour of every single day. No excuses ever. Lots of self-discipline. She has that internal quality. She reminds me a lot of Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky. Both of them are very goal-oriented and they don’t let setbacks and disappointments along the way affect them negatively the way that many athletes do. In fact, these special athletes are able to take failure and use it to their advantage. They use it as a learning tool to improve and get better. Paige is one of those special athletes who understands the process necessary to be very successful very quickly. It’s a rare quality and she has it.”
Mikesell seems to already be at peace with it and ready for whatever comes next.
“I know that the NCAA was just trying to keep the athletes as safe and healthy as possible, so we have to respect and understand their decision,” she said. “I know that God has a plan for my life, and I have to trust in Him and know that this is all a part of the process.”