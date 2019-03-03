ALTOONA — The Clearfield and St. Marys wrestling teams each put together strong team performances this weekend at the Class AAA Northwest Regional Tournament in Altoona, and the end result was each school coming away with one state qualifying and just missing a second.
Clearfield freshman Mark McGonigal (152) and St. Marys senior Tyler Dilley (132) each made the finals at their respective weights before seeing their weekends end with a setback. But, both are headed to Hershey — McGonigal for the first time and Dilley for the second.
Both nearly had a teammate join them for the trip, as Clearfield senior Johnathan Thomas (106) and St. Marys junior Tylor Herzing (138) each lost in the consolation finals to fall one win shy of Hershey.
McGonigal (30-8) won three straight bouts to reach the finals in his regional debut.
The Bison freshman hammered Mifflin County’s Anson Wagner, 13-0, in Friday’s first round, then scored a 3-0 win against District 6 runner-up Alonzo Henry in the quarterfinals. McGonigal came back Saturday and scored a takedown with nine seconds remaining to knock off Cathedral Prep junior Marques McClorin (26-16), the D-10, 3-1 in the semifinals.
The finals belonged to Bellefonte sophomore Ethan Richner, who notched a 15-0 technical fall in 1:42 against McGonigal, although Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni didn’t agree with several of the backpoints awarded in the bout.
Despite the loss, McGonigal is headed to states as a freshman.
Thomas was oh so close to joining him there.
Thomas (13-4), who wasn’t even in the lineup to start the year, wrestled his first bout on Jan. 22 after getting down to 106 pounds. Thomas took off from there, winning a district title last weekend before going 2-2 in Altoona to place fourth.
The Bison opened his weekend with a hard-fought 5-4 win against Altoona freshman Luke Hileman (28-13) in Friday’s quarterfinals. He then dropped a heartbreaking 5-3 decision in sudden victory to Cathedral Prep freshman Jacob Van Dee (34-12), the D-10 champ. Van Dee went to place second.
The Bison senior bounced right back from that loss to knock off Cranberry junior Jacob Umstead (23-9), 9-4, in the consolation semifinals. Thomas beat Umstead, 14-6, in last weekend’s district final.
However, Thomas’ regional run came to end with a 3-1 loss to Central Mountain’s Derek Keen (31-8) in the third-place match. A Keen takedown with 1:16 to go proved to be the difference.
“We thought we could have a good tournament and get one of two guys out, and we did,” said Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni. “Mark had a great win in semis, and JT (Thomas) wrestled a great tournament as well. He lost a match in overtime in the semifinals for the trip (to states), then lost 3-1 in the consy semifinals. What a great tournament and story with him this year.”
Clearfield only had one other wrestler — senior Caleb Freeland — go as far as the consolation semifinals, although seven of the nine Bison who reached regionals won at least one bout on the weekend.
Freeland (26-11) reached the semifinals with a pair of wins Friday — pinning Juniata’s Albert Heister in 1:26 before winning by injury default in 1:17 against Central Mountain’s Lane Porter. Freeland hit two lateral drops on the edge of the mat on the Wildcat, who was forced to take injury time after each before not being able to continue in the scoreless bout.
The Bison senior came back Saturday and suffered a 9-1 setback to Cathedral Prep’s Paniro Johnson (35-5), the D-10 champ, in the semifinals. Johnson, a returning regional champ at 120, went to win his second title with a 6-5 win against Brashear’s Joe Mwete.
That loss dropped Freeland into the consy bracket, where he suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Meadville’s Trent Tidball (30-9). Tidball went to place fourth, losing 1-0 in the third-place match to DuBois’ Dalton Woodrow.
Bison freshmen Nolan Barr (113, 22-15), Karson Cline (120, 26-16) and Oliver Billotte (195, 15-9) each went 2-2 in their first trip to regionals. Barr and Billotte each recorded a pair of falls.
Senior Jude Pallo (22-10) went 1-2 in the 138-pound bracket, while senior heavyweight Avry Gisewhite (18-17) went 0-2.
“I thought as team we competed well and very hard,” said Aveni. “We’re very, very young and got some valuable experience, and some very important wins by our freshmen that will pay off for them in the future. Today, as we got into the thick of things, our lack of heavy firepower was exposed and we knew that could happen (being young).”
As for St. Marys, Dilley — the team’s undisputed leader — led the charge at regionals for the Dutchmen as he made it back to Hershey after missing all of last year with a knee injury.
The senior won a pair of matches in different fashion on Friday, Dilley opened with a 16-1 technical all against Central Mountain’s Kayden Busey before pulling out a hard-fought 4-3 win against McDowell’s Hayden Butterfield (23-11) in the quarterfinals. Butterfield went on to place third to make states.
Dilley punched his ticket to Hershey with a 10-4 win against Bellefonte senor Ryan Smith (32-8) in the semifinals. However, Dilley’s run came to end in the finals as he dropped a 5-1 decision to Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini (32-2) in a rematch of last week’s District 4/9 finals. Balestrini won that matchup 2-1 in a tiebreaker.
Herzing (19-9), who was second at districts last weekend, made an impressive run through he consy bracket after dropping a tough 4-3 contest Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly in the first round.
The Dutchmen responded with four straight wins in the consy bracket. He pinned Carrick’s Tarik Smith in 2:40, then edged Hollidaysburg’s Aaron Sleeth, 4-3. He followed that with a 12-3 major decision of Clearfield’s Jude Pallo before notching another major decision (11-3) in the consy semifinals against Shikellamy’s Gage Wolfe.
With a trip to states on the line, Herzing and Bellefonte’s Cole Stewart (31-11) went to the second period scoreless in the third-place match. Stewart chose bottom and battled to reverse Herzing to his back late in the period, getting the fall call just before the buzzer sounded.
The pin sent Stewart to states, while being a heartbreaking end to a strong weekend on the mat for Herzing.
“It was the outcome we wanted at both 132 (Dilley) and 138 (Herzing),” said St. Marys coach Dom Surra. “The big deal is we’re getting back to states (with Dilley). There are a lot of good kids going home today who could be there or have been there (states) in the past.
“Next week is a new week, and we’re moving on to try to win a state championship.”
Beyond those two, St. Marys had four other wrestlers win at least two bouts.
Junior John Wittman (22-11) went 3-2 to reach the consolation semifinals at 152, while freshman Lane Dellaquilla (15-11) went 2-2 — reached the semifinals at 106 — before he also fell two wins shy of states.
Sophomores Nick Crisp (17-9, 145) and Jeremy Garthwaite (19-12, 182) each went 2-2 in Altoona, while sophomore Marco Paropacic (12-13, 126) went 0-2.
“As a group, we wrestled very well here. We’re starting to see a little bit of maturity come out of the younger guys. Sometimes when that light switch turns on, it’s exciting to see. And, I thought a few of our guys really put together a nice tournament. They didn’t medal, but they’re getting close and are guys who a couple years ago or last year were 0-2 here.
“It’s something we can build on for next year.
