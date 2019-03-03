HYDE — The Clearfield swimming and diving team swept the District 9 Class AA Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at Robert L. Shearer Natatorium, winning 15 events, while qualifying 12 kids for PIAAs.
The DuBois boys were a solid second in the team race, while the St. Marys girls were the runner-up to the Lady Bison.
The Lady Dutch crowned a winning relay (medley) and individual champs in diving (Carissa Vavala) and the 100 back (Camryn Bauer). The Dutch boys tied Bradford for fourth in the team race, but Kevin Kuhar, Nathan McAnany and Jacob Koss claimed individual titles.
“I think we had a real successful meet,” St. Marys head coach Mark DeMuro said. “Not only with winning some events and qualifying for states, but most of our swimmers swam their personal best this weekend. And that’s kind of what you look for as a coach. You just want everybody to improve and keep working hard.”
The St. Marys 200 medley relay team of Jade Reynolds, Camryn Bauer, Sami Geci and Lucy Anthony got the meet off to a nice start on Friday, edging out the team from Bradford by .24 seconds to claim their spot at Bucknell University.
Kuhar and McAnany won back-to-back events for the Dutch on Friday.
Kuhar edged out top seed Isaac Swanson of Clearfield, 22.56-22.91 to win the 50 free, while McAnany took the 100 fly with a time of 55.01, which was over three seconds faster than the runner-up.
The Lady Dutch once again started things off with a bang on Saturday as Vavala had a superb performance in the diving event to edge defending district champ Alexis Shomo of Clearfield, 419.85-406.60.
“We’re really proud of her,” DeMura said of Vavala. “She put in a lot of work and it paid off for her. She kept calm and executed her dives when she needed to.”
Bauer added an individual title to her medal collection later in the day when she won the 100 breast by a comfortable 3.65-second margin with a time of 1:10.81.
Koss followed his teammate and made it a St. Marys sweep of the breast stroke with a time of 1:01.93 to hold off Clearfield’s Noah Jordan by 1.54 seconds.
“I think things fell pretty much the best they could for us,” DeMuro said. “The 50, with Kevin winning, is always a crapshoot, the girls medley relay came down to a touch. Things fell our way. But we’re real happy with our results. I’m proud of the whole team. They really did an excellent job.”
While St. Marys was able to qualify eight kids for the PIAA Meet, the DuBois boys were unable to push anyone through (pending the results of other meets throughout the state that could lead to an at-large berth or two).
DuBois is hoping the time for Tucker Fenstermacher in the 100 free will be enough to get him to Bucknell. Fenstermacher and Clearfield’s Elliot Thorp tied for the district title with a time of 49.25. But Thorp won a swim-off at the end of the meet to determine who gets the automatic bid to states.
“The winner gets the automatic bid and the other guy is in consideration for an at-large bid,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. “That was a real exciting moment in the meet. The girls wished they could be here for it, but unfortunately they’re in State College (at the District 6-9 Class 3A meet) at the same point of the meet as we are.”
Fenstermacher was the Beaver boys only district champ, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of Gressler, who thought his team had an excellent performance.
“I have to say our expectations were met,” Gressler said. “Every swim was fairly positive. I think every swim Friday was a lifetime best. What more can you ask for? They went out and gave everything they had. They worked hard all year. So that was fantastic. I’m real proud of all of them.”
In addition to Fenstermacher’s 100 free, DuBois had several solid swims throughout the meet. Fenstermacher gave Bison Leif Hoffman a big challenge in the 200 IM, before settling for second with a time of 2:04.67, just 0.80 seconds behind the Bison.
Ian Meterko was runner-up to Clearfield’s Swanson in the 100 back.
“Ian Meterko had a great swim for second place. I was real proud of him for that,” Gressler said.
The DuBois 200 free relay team of Fenstermacher, Logan Wells, Tino Deemer and Kolton Gwizdala also had a great runner-up performance that Gressler is hoping gets an at-large bid at PIAAs.
“That was a relay that I thought had a chance to make the state meet at the beginning of the year and right now it’s on the bubble,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. But if you were to ask me if I wanted to be in that situation back in November, waiting for those at-large bids to come out, I would have definitely taken it.”
Deemer stood out throughout the meet according to Gressler. Besides swimming a leg on the second-place 200 free relay, he also was on the runner-up 400 free relay team and placed fourth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free to make the podium in four events.
“Tino Deemer is swimming really, really well,” Gressler said. “He’s had great practices the last two weeks. I knew he was going to have a real special meet, and he certainly did.”
Isaac Wayne (fourth, 200 free and fourth, 500 free), Wells (fourth, 100 fly and sixth, 100 free) and Josh Singler (sixth, 100 back) added Top 6 performances for the boys to help them achieve their second-place finish in team standings. Wayne, Wells, Deemer and Fenstermacher teamed for the second-place finish in the 400 free relay.
“We weren’t sure what we were going to have with the boys team this year,” Gressler said. “But those boys came on, and they came on strong.”
Brookville boys get third, Lady Raiders fourth
While no Brookville swimmer made the top of the podium at Shearer Natatorium, there were still plenty of solid performances.
Calvin Doolittle and Donavan Hoffman led the way for the Raiders with thirds in the 100 fly and 100 breast, respectively. Doolittle also nabbed a fifth in the 200 free, Thad Johnson (fourth, 100 back and fifth, 200 IM) and Aaron Briggs (fifth, 50 free) added top 5 finishes for the boys.
Emma Fiscus (third, 100 fly and fifth, 200 IM) and Sadie Shofestall (fourth, 100 breast and fifth, 50 free) led the Lady Raiders. Mattie Drake and Courtney Ortz were fourth and fifth in the diving event.
Bison boys roll to victory
Clearfield claimed its seventh straight district title while winning nine of the 12 events. Luke Mikesell led the way with District 9 records in the 200 free and 500 free. He was also on the winning 200 medley relay with Swanson, Jordan and Thorp, while teaming with Swanson, Hoffman and Thorp on the winning 400 relay.
Swanson added a win the 100 back, Cody Shaw won the diving event and the foursome of Thorp, Justin Maines, Parker Marshall and Hoffman took the 200 free relay. Thorp (100 free) and Hoffman (200 IM) rounded out the winners.
For the Lady Bison, Karli Bietz, Abby LaBorde, Raegan Mikesell and Makeeli Redded won the 200 and 400 free relays. Bietz also won the 200 free and 500 free, while Redden claimed the 50 free and 100 free.
All District 9 qualifiers will compete at the PIAA Meet at Bucknell University set for March 13-14.
