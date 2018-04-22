DuBOIS — Coming off three straight emotional extra-inning victories, the stage was set for the Penn State DuBois baseball team to have a potential letdown Saturday against Penn State Beaver.

And, the affects of those three wins appeared to take its toll early Saturday, but like good teams do, DuBois found a way to put together some late offense to come away with a 6-0 Senior Day victory.

DuBois honored its two seniors — Caleb Bennett and Dan Bowman — prior to the game along with sophomore Talon Falls who is transferring to Penn State Behrend after this season to continue course work in his major of software engineering.

All three played key roles in the victory, along with freshman pitcher Toner Corl.

Bennett and Falls each went 3-for-4 with a run scored as part of an offensive attack that pushed all six runs across in the seventh and innings. Bennet added a double and RBI, while Falls drove in two runs. Bowman was 1-for-4 with a run scored.

That late offensive surge was more than enough for Corl, who outdueled Beaver’s Justyn Francona on the day.

Corl tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out six while walking two. He recorded five of thoe six strikeouts in the seventh through ninth innings. Corl was backed by a defense that turned two key double plays and threw out another runner on the bases.

Francona matched zeroes with Cor for most of the game, allowing just three hits and no runs through six innings. DuBois finally got to him in the seventh when Francona’s defense let him down with three errors. That opened the door for DuBois to score five run unearned runs to seize control of the game.

Corl did the fest from there.

The win was DuBois’ fifth straight and 10th in its last 11 games, with the last three coming in extra innings. DuBois swept a doubleheader at Penn State Mont Alto last Saturday — 6-4 (8 innings) and 7-6 (9 innings) — before pulling out a wild 14-13 walk-off victory in 11 innings late Wednesday night against PSU-Greater Allegheny.

“I think coming off three emtional extra innings games, mentally and emotionally we came out really flat for five innings today,” said Penn State DuBois coach Tom Calliari. “It was a good thing Toner (Corl) kept us where we needed to be to give us a chance. Then we found away to grind oout a couple runs, then the flood gates opened up.

“That is what good teams do, and we are a good team. We just need to try to finish it out here and try to keep these guys motivated — which is kind of tough to do.

“We have Point Park coming in here Monday, which is ranked 13th in the country in NAIA, and Clarion University a PSAC school on Wednesday. So, we’ll be challenged this week.”

Calliari also had high praise for his two seniors — Bennett and Bowman.

“Caleb and Danny are the foundation,” he said. “They wanted to come in and build this program from the ground up with me because I had relationshups with them in the past in summer collegiate ball.

“They trusted me to get them here, and they have laid a great foundation for the program. Their leadership is unparrelled and they will be sorely missed. Hopefully, we can finish it out for them. Not only are they tremendous players, but tremendous people.”

Neither team mustered much offense through three innings.

DuBois turned the first of its double plays in the first when Corl started a 1-6-3 twin killing after a one-out walk, while Francona struck out the side in the bottom half around a single by Falls and Lance Pennington walk.

Beaver got a leadoff triple from Scott Hughes in the fourth but was unable to capitalize on it. Corl fielded a comebacker for the first out, holding Hughes at third. Francona then flew out to right and Pennington east gunned down Hughes, who tagged up, at the plate for an inning-ending double play.

Beaver threatened again in the fifth when Zack Cossette drew a leadoff walk and Stefan Romaniuk just beat out a bunt single. Beaver tried another bunt, but DuBois catcher Joey DiPietro pounced on the rolling ball and fired to third to get the lead runner.

Corl responded with a popup and strikeout to strand runners at first and second.

Corl settled in from there and allowed just four base runners over his final four innings. He struck out four straight on one point between the sixth and seventh innings.

Beaver made some noise with two outs in the ninth when Francona singled and Cossett doubled with two outs. However, Corl got Ramiuk to ground out to Bennett to end the game. Bennett had five assists and three putouts in the game.

Meanwhile, DuBois scored all the runs it needed when it finally cracked Francona in the seventh.

Bowman reached on a one-out error to get things started and pinch-hitter Vince McDowell followed with a walk. A single to left by Bennett plated pinch-runner Johanthan Thomas with the game’s first run.

Garrett Brown then reached on an error to load the bases before Corl singled home Pinch-runner John White. Falls followed with a two-run single to make it 4-0 and end Francona’s day.

Thayne Morgan was the first to face reliever Logan Gibbons and reached on another error that allowed courtesy runner Lucas Burkett to score the fifth and final run of the inning.

DuBois added an insurance run in the eighth.

Bowman led off the inning with a single, while Bennett doubled into the right-field corner with one out to put two runners on scoring position. Pinch-hitter Nick Semanek then delivered a sacrifice fly to right to plate Bowman to set the eventual final score.

DuBois (22-7, 12-1 in PSUAC) travels to Beaver today for a doubleheader that begins at 2 p.m.