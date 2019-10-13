COUDERSPORT — Staking claim as the final undefeated team in District 9, defending Class A champion Coudersport turned in quite a statement win a 56-0 rout of previously unbeaten Redbank Valley at Coudersport Area Recreational Park Saturday night.
The Falcons (7-0) dominated the line of scrimmage, limiting the Bulldogs (7-1) to just 83 yards of offense and just four first downs. They also intercepted quarterbacks Gunner Mangiantini and Cam Wagner four times, returning two for TDs.
Hayden Keck and Travis Gleason led the Coudersport offense that churned out 373 yards, 302 of those on the ground. Keck ran for 111 yards and one touchdown on a 30-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He had two interceptions on defense, returning one 25 yards late in the second quarter, leading the Falcons to a 28-0 halftime lead.
Gleason ran for the Falcons’ first three TDs on runs of 27, 3 and 20 yards and finished with 108 yards on 20 carries.
Jacob Pitcher and Thomas Wilson ran for touchdowns in the third quarter, Pitcher’s 34-yarder on the first drive of the second half setting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion at the 10:35 mark.
The Bulldogs got past midfield just twice in the game, the furthest at the Falcons’ 41 on the final play of the first half. They managed just one first down in the second half.
In the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half, Mangiantini was knocked out of the game after a 1-yard loss on a run.
He suffered what appeared to be a left shoulder or collarbone injury and his status moving forward is definitely in question as the Bulldogs try to secure an outright or share of the D-9 League Small School South title with a home game Friday vs. Union/A-C Valley.
Mangiantini finished 4-for-12 for 24 yards and three interceptions while Wagner completed 2 of 7 passes for minus-3 yards and one interception.
Ray Shreckengost ran for 19 yards on nine carries while Mangiantini, who was sacked twice for 10 yards in losses, had 17 yards on six carries.
Justin Ferringer ran for 21 yards on four carries and his 20-yard run in the second half was the Bulldogs’ longest play from scrimmage. The Bulldogs’ other 42 plays from scrimmage gained 63 yards.
Hudson Martz punted nine times, averaging 37.7 yards with a long boot of 48 yards.