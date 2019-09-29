CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville Golden Tide went into Friday night’s game at Coach Andy Evanko Field against the Coudersport Falcons knowing it would be an uphill battle. All throughout, Coudersport dominated in all facets of the game, as they held the Golden Tide to just 17 total yards and one first down in a 44-0 win.
The Falcons had two big plays on the night — a 46-yard pass play and a 32-yard run. Aside from that, they racked up 451 yards of total offense in a methodical fashion out of the triple option, picking up first down after first down.
“They’re good at what they do,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said of the Falcons. “That’s the whole mindset for ... option offenses. They don’t have to hit big plays. They just take what they can get and consistently get three or four yards and keep getting first downs. That’s tough to stop.”
Falcons running back Travis Gleason led the game with 172 rushing yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, while quarterback Hayden Keck had 82 yards on 14 carries and two scores — including four two-point conversion runs.
The Golden Tide struggled to get anything going on offense, with the Falcons being in the backfield on a regular basis, wrapping up Curwensville running backs for minimal gains.
“It just shows you where you’re at,” Thompson said. “We talk about it all the time with competing and you want to measure yourself. We’re not where we want to be yet, but it’s not all negative. We get to see what good teams do and it gives us a place to shoot for. We know that we can get better and we’re better than what we played today. But you are what the scoreboard says you are.”
There were times where Curwensville would stop the Falcons on plays throughout the game, as 19 of the 54 running plays by Coudersport were for three yards or less.
However, the Falcons would dig out each time with a 10-15 yard run after a stop and did not have to punt a single time on the night.
The Falcons got up 16-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to Gleason’s first score of the night from 12 yards out. They took a 24-0 halftime lead into the locker room without letting up a first down.
Gleason got his other two touchdowns in the third quarter on a 15-yard and nine-yard scores, respective — the latter of which gave the Falcons a 38-0 lead and put the mercy rule into effect.
With the starters out in the fourth quarter, Coudersport’s final score of the game came after a ball was hiked over quarterback Chris Fegert’s head and Allen Williams was able to fall on it in the end zone with 1:51 left to set the final at 44-0.
A similar play happened with 48 seconds left in the game, but Fegert was able to pick the ball up and run around Falcon defenders for a 17-yard gain — the lone Golden Tide first down on the night.
Collin Jacobson led Curwensville on offense with three receptions for 15 yards.
Thompson said he appreciates the hard work and effort his team puts in, as they did not give up throughout the contest.
“Our kids just compete,” Thompson said. “Nick Holbert is one of our few seniors and competes every single time he’s in there. We’ve got guys that can compete, we’re not there and we haven’t put it all together yet with 11 guys. We talk about it all the time — 10 guys can play great on a play but when the other guy doesn’t, it shows up. So, we’re just trying to get better every play.”
Curwensville falls to 1-5 on the season and travels next week to Redbank Valley for a Thursday night contest.
“We’ll just restart,” Thompson said. “We focus all the time on ourselves and that won’t change. We’ll just refocus, watch the film, see where we can get better and move forward.”