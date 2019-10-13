ST. MARYS — Riding a three-game losing streak. St. Marys welcomed Moniteau to Dutch Country Stadium Friday night for its Pink Game in search of a much needed victory.
And, that’s just what St. Marys got as quarterback Christian Coudriet and its high-flying passing attack got rolling in a 47-11 mercy-rule victory that pulled the Flying Dutchmen back to the .500 mark at 4-4.
Coudriet completed 20 of 28 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions. The sophomore’s performance pushed him over the 1,900-yard mark on the season at 1,956 to go along with 19 TD passes.
Coudriet hit seven different receivers on the night. His favorite target was Michael Fitzgerald, who hauled in eight passes for 188 yards. He had touchdowns catches of 17, 74 and 20 yards.
Terry Williams added four catches for 76 yards and two scores, while Logan Mosier had three grab for 78 yards.
Friday’s win was as much about the Dutchmen defense, which despite being on the field for 71 plays, held the Warriors to 254 total yards (3.6 yards per game). Moniteau had just 121 yards rushing on 45 carries.
“I don’t care what their record is, Moniteau is tough and physical,” said St. Marys coach Chris Dworek. “They played a lot of teams tougher than we have in the past (this season), so for us to match them and kind of take it to them is something our guys should be very proud of.
“We talked about (getting defensive stops) and kids knew they needed to get better at. Having some pride in being tougher when bad things happen ... when they (opponent) get in red zone being tougher. They knew they had to get better at that and definitely did this week.
“We threw the ball well and our receiver made some big plays, but our O-line (Caden Baker, Simon Sheeley, Forest Cressley, Jake Walter and Colton Swanson) was picking up their blitzes and stunts great tonight.”
The game opened as a defensive battle with the teams trading possessions to start things. Moniteau then put together a methodical 18-play drive on its second possession that ate more than eight minutes of the clock spanning the end of the first and beginning of the second quarter.
The Dutch defense bent but didn’t break on the drive that eventually resulted in no points. The Warriors marched from their 30 down to the St. Marys 20 before a holding penalty pushed Moniteau back.
St. Marys’ Connor Bressler then sacked David Stamm for an 8-yard loss to make it 2nd-and-26. After an incompletion, Sean Lathrop dropped Mason Mershimer for a 1-yard loss, and Moniteau elected to punt from its own 37.
St. Marys got the ball at its own 11 and promptly went 89 yards on five plays for the game’s first score.
James Davis jump-started the drive with a 14-yard catch before Logan Mosier broke a receiver screen for 52 yards to put the Dutch in the red zone at the Warrior 10.
Cain Pfoutz scored from there on the ground on the ensuing play to make it 6-0 with 9:11 left in the half. St. Marys faked the extra point, but the 2-point pass fell incomplete.
The Dutchmen defense responded by forcing a turnover on downs near midfield on four plays and got the ball at their own 39.
Three passes put St. Marys back in the end zone, with Coudriet hitting Williams for 22 yards on a slant for a touchdown with 5:55 on the clock. Pfoutz’s extra point made it 13-0.
St. Marys forced a punt on Moniteau’s next drive, then marched 75 yards.
A pass interference on the first play helped jump-start the drive, while catches of 14 and 37 yards by Fitzgerald quickly had the Dutchmen back in the red zone at the Warrior 4.
Pfoutz appeared to score on a screen pass two plays later, but an illegal block at the 2-yard line negated the score. The penalty mattered little as Coudriet found Fitzgerald wide open for a 17-yard TD on the next play. Mosier hauled in a 2-point pass to put the Dutch up 21-0.
Moniteau then threatened to score on the final drive of the half put couldn’t find the end zone even though referees mistakenly gave them five downs in the closing seconds.
An 18-yard catch by A.J. McElravy gave Moniteau first-and-10 at the St. Marys 15. Nick Martino ran for eight yards on first down before St. Marys knocked down a pass on second down.
Martino was stuffed for no gain on third down, then St. marys did the same to QB Stamm on what appeared to be fourth down. However, after that play, referees signaled it was then fourth down despite protests from St. Marys’ coaching staff to the contrary.
The extra down didn’t hurt the Dutchmen as they dropped Martino for a 7-yard loss on what was fifth down to preserve a 21-0 halftime lead.
St. Marys forced a Moniteau punt to start the second half, but an interception thrown by backup quarterback Charlie Coudriet on a trick play. The turnover eventually led to a 30-yard field by Warrior Ethan McDeavitt that made it 21-3 less than two minutes into the third.
A big return on the ensuing kickoff gave St. Marys great field position at the Moniteau 35, and it took the Dutch just four plays to find the end zone on a 16-yard run by Jacob Kline, who finished with a team-high 61 yards on the ground.
The 2-point try failed, but St. Marys led 27-3 with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter.
The scoring in the third was from done though, as the Dutchmen found the end zone three mores and Moniteau once by quarter’s end . The end result saw St. Marys take a commanding 47-11 advantage into the fourth.
Coudriet and Fitzgerald connected on a 74-yard scoring strike on a one-;lay drive that put St. Marys up 33-3, while a 15-yard TD grab by Williams invoked the mercy rule at 40-3 with 3:33 left in the third. Williams went in motion on the play and Moniteau never covered him as he ran to the corner of the end zone wide open as he made the catch.
Moniteau countered with a 32-yard touchdown run by Stamm, but St. Marys answered right back with a 5-play, 70 yard scoring drive.
A 30-yard catch by Williams set the Dutch up at the Warrior 20, then two plays later Coudriet lofted a perfect pass into the end zone that Fitzgerald ran under before reaching the back line for the 20-yard score.
Pfoutz’s third extra point set the eventual final score at 47-11, as neither team scored in the fourth with the clock running.
Pfoutz came up with the game’s lone turnover just past the midway point when he came up with an interception at his own 7-yard line that was tipped by two other teammates before he hauled it in. The picked ended another long Warriors drive (11 plays) that saw them score no points in the game.
“With the way our (Class 3A) playoffs work, and I didn’t do the math, but I’m pretty sure we clinched a playoff spot with that win,” said Dworek. “All those bonus points can be confusing. I guess time will tell (on playoff spot), but we’re on the right track.”
St. Marys travels to Kane Friday before returning home to battle Warren in the regular season finale on Oct. 25.