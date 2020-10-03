COUDERSPORT — The Coudersport Falcons used a strong first quarter, and potent ground game, to run past visiting Elk County Catholic, 39-20, Friday night at the Coudersport Area Recreation Park.
The host Falcons jumped out to a 24-0 lead after one quarter, then held off the Crusaders from there in a battle of teams that kept it on the ground for most of the game.
Coudersport racked up 334 yards rushing on 42 carries and had a pair of players go over the century mark in Brandt Kightlinger (20-120) and Hayden Keck (12-108, 3 TDs). A third Falcon, Gavyn Ayers (8-99, 1 TD) just missed joining them with a 100 yards on the night.
On the other side, ECC had 45 carries for 261 yards — a performance powered by Sam Kaul, who led all players with 17 totes for 168 yards. Teammate Nick Crisp finished with 86 yards on 23 carries. Both Crusaders had rushing touchdowns.
Coudy scored just 3:02 into the game on a 4-yard run by Keck, who later added a 49-yard TD pass to Dalton Keglovits. Ayers added a 36-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter, while Keck had two 2-point runs and the defense a safety to make it 24-0.
Elk County responded with a pair of touchdowns in the first 2:12 of the second quarter. Kaul scored from 19 yards, then hauled in a 15-yard TD pass from Mason McAllister on the Crusaders' ensuing possession. Kaul added a 2-point run as ECC trailed 24-14.
The Falcons got some breathing room from there, scoring on either side of halftime to push their lead back to 25 points at 39-14.
Keck scored from two yards out late in the first half, then ripped off a 40-yard TD run just 1:46 into the third quarter.
Crisp scored from two yards just before the midway point of the third for ECC, a touchdown that set the eventual final as neither team scored in the final 18-plus minutes of the game.
Elk County Catholic (1-2) hosts Port Allegany Thursday night at Dutch Country Stadium.