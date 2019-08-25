ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage Friday evening at Dutch Country Stadium on the way to a 21-0 shutout of Curwensville in both team’s season opener.
The Crusaders ran for 307 yards on 52 carries (good for a 5.9 yards per carry average), while limiting the Golden Tide to just 40 yards on 25 totes.
ECC added 115 yards through the air as it held a 422-92 edge in total yards.
“I like what my athletes did,” ECC head coach Tony Gerg said. “I liked the young line. They executed. We have some question marks. When you only have 19 (players), everybody has to participate. But I think we came together.”
Stephen Bobby was the workhorse for the Crusaders, carrying 31 times for 190 yards and touchdown runs of 22, 9 and 13 yards.
“He’s a veteran back that runs hard,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “Give all the credit to him and Elk County. They won the battle up front.”
Despite the Crusaders controlling the line of scrimmage and piling up yards, they held just an 8-0 lead at the half.
ECC’s first drive ended at the Tide 12-yard line when it turned it over on downs and its second possession was stopped at the Curwensville 3 when Jake McCracken intercepted Mason McAllister to thwart another Crusader drive.
But the Elk County Catholic defense picked up the offense on the very next play, sacking Tide quarterback Daniel McGarry in the end zone after a bad snap to record a safety and put the first two points on the board.
Following the free kick, ECC marched 60 yards in 10 plays with Bobby covering the final 22 on a touchdown run to put the hosts on top 8-0 with 6:57 left in the half.
Curwensville’s Shawn Orcutt blocked the extra point.
Bobby ran the ball four times for 31 yards in the drive, John Wittman added a 20-yard gain, and McAllister completed a key 15-yard pass to Leo Gregory.
McAllister connected on 9 of his 15 attempts in the game for 115 yards, finding Nick Crisp five times for 59 yards.
The Golden Tide responded with their first sustained drive of the game, getting three consecutive first downs — their first three of the game — to take the ball from their 31 to the ECC 23.
Duane Brady had runs of 10 and 12 yards and McGarry hit Jake Mullins on a 24-yard pass play.
But the drive stalled and ECC sniffed out a fake field goal to keep its 8-0 lead intact.
The Crusaders moved the ball one more time before the half, going from their 18 to the Tide 9, but three penalties, including an intentional grounding call, and an Orcutt sack stopped the Crusaders again.
ECC opened the second half with a 7-play, 56-yard drive that culminated in a Bobby 9-yard run.
He added the PAT to make it 15-0 with 8:37 left in the third.
John Wittman got the ball back for the Crusaders two plays later when he intercepted McGarry, but three more ECC penalties quickly stalled that series and it had to punt for the only time in the game.
The Crusaders committed a total of 9 penalties for 80 yards.
“We created our own adversity tonight,” Gerg said. “But we overcame it. So I’m happy to see that.”
The Crusaders had yet another series end in the Tide Red Zone late in the third quarter when McCracken broke up a pass inside the 5-yard line on fourth down.
“Their man-to-man coverage threw us off a little bit, “ Gerg said. “They were doing a nice job juggling back and forth between coverages. We struggled with that a little bit, but we have to clean that up.”
Elk County Catholic finalized the scoring with 4:47 left on Bobby’s 13-yard scamper. Orcutt recorded his second blocked extra point of the game to keep the Tide deficit at 21-0.
“Shawn Orcutt played real well,” Thompson said. “He has a motor that doesn’t stop and he will do whatever we ask him to do. A lot of guys played well tonight. We just did a lot of small things wrong.”
McGarry, in his first varsity start at QB was one of the players Thompson was pleased with. McGarry was 4-of-10 for 52 yards.
“Danny grew up tonight,” Thompson said. “It was his first varsity start and it was a big step for him in getting used to the game speed. His decision-making never wavered. It was just a few small things that we’ll get corrected.”
The young Golden Tide are back in action Aug. 30, playing host to Cameron County.
Elk County Catholic travels to Coudersport.
EXTRA POINTS: Elk County Catholic observed a moment of silence for former Curwensville head coach Andy Evanko, who passed away this summer after a long battle with ALS ... Brady led the Tide rushing attack with 42 yards on 9 carries ... Mullins caught two passes for 45 yards and punted the ball 4 times for a 43.75 average, including a long of 58 ... ECC’s Wittman carried 6 times for 64 yards and hauled in two receptions for 39, while Sam Kaul added five runs for 39 yards ... The Crusaders held a 24-5 advantage in first downs.