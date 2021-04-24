EMPORIUM — The Elk County Catholic baseball team used a 12-run explosion in the second inning Friday to surge past Cameron County in a lopsided 25-2, four-inning victory in Emporium.
The teams scored each scored two runs in the first before ECC seized control of the game with its 12-run top of the second, an inning that saw Elk County show patience at the plate. The Crusaders drew four walks and had three batters hit by a pitch as they sprinkled in six hits to capitalize on those free base runners.
Tommy Slay had a two-run double and two-run single in two at-bats in the second, while Mason McAllister had a two-run double of his own. Jordan DePrator and Dominic Zambanini each added a RBI singles.
Elk County kept scoring from there, adding a pair of runs in the second before pushing nine more across in the fourth to eventually end the game via the 15-run mercy for its second win of the season.
The Crusaders pounded out 17 hits on the day, led bv Slay who was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Joseph Tettis finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs, while Zambanini, McAllister and Mark Kraus all had two hits each. Kraus had a double and three RBIs, while McAllister drove in two.
David Anderson was the beneficiary of all that offense as he tossed three innings to get the win. He allowed two runs, both unearned, on four hits while striking out three. Slay threw a scoreless fourth to finish things off, recording a pair of strikeouts.
Elk County (2-6) returns to action Tuesday at Brockway.
In other baseball action Friday:
Moniteau 13,
Brockway 11
BROCKWAY — The Brockway baseball team saw an early 5-0 lead erased by visiting Moniteau Friday before the Warriors went to capture a wild, high-scoring 13-11 victory.
After a scoreless first, the host Rovers grabbed the lead with a four-run bottom of the second that featured RBI singles by Matthew Brubaker and Marcus Bennett and a safety squeeze by Ben Glasl.
The Rovers tacked on a run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Brubaker. However, Moniteau countered with an eight-run top of the fourth to grab an 8-5 lead. The Warriors scored again in the fifth to go up 9-5 before Brockway pulled even with four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the sixth as the Warriors scored three times to regain the lead at 12-9. They added an insurance run in the seventh before the Rovers tried to rally one last time in the home half of the seventh.
Andrew Brubaker came through with a two-out, two-run single to make it 13-11, but the Rovers could get not closer as the Warriors held on to win by that score.
The Brubakers each enjoyed nice games. Andrew was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Matthew went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a pair runs. Bennett also had two hits and two RBIs.
Brockway (1-8) hosts Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.