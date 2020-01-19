ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic led from start to finish as it kept its undefeated season rolling with a 43-32 victory over visiting Ridgway at Aaron J. Straub Gymnasium Friday night.
The win pushed the Crusaders season-opening win streak to 14 games as the team used its standard approach, a stout defense and a balanced offense, on their way to victory.
On the offensive end, Leo Gregory, Mark Kraus and Regis Wormtan all finished in double figures for the home side, while ECC limited the Elkers’ top scorers, Matt Duh and Zack Zameroski, to a combined 15 points, eight and seven respectively.
“That’s always been our philosophy to have balanced scoring and to try to play team basketball and we’ve done a pretty good job of that,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said.
“I thought some of their (Ridgway’s) other kids stepped up and hit some big shots for them and they certainly made it very difficult for us to defend them.”
Gregory got the scoring started with a bucket 1:07 into the game, before Alex Bon tied the game on the other end for Ridgway, which proved to be the only tie of the night.
After a nearly two and a half minute span with no points for either side, Wortman broke the drought with a bucket, before driving to the hoop on ECC’s next trip down the court just to see his shot roll off the rim.
However, Gregory was right there to tip the ball back up and in to give the Crusaders a 6-2 edge with 3:03 left in the opening frame.
Domenic Allegretto responded with a three-pointer for Ridgway (8-5) on the ensuing possession, before another dry spell for both teams saw the score remain 6-5 into the closing seconds of the first.
Kraus gave ECC the momentum heading into the second quarter by draining a three-pointer with four seconds left to give it a 9-5 advantage.
The one-point deficit at 6-5 proved to be as close as the Elkers would come the rest of the night, as they got within a possession on a couple of occasions in the second quarter, but were never able to tie the game or take the lead.
After defense ruled the opening quarter, the second quarter had a much different feel, as both teams sped things up and traded big shots throughout the frame.
Ridgway was able to get within two (13-11) with 5:08 left in the first half on back-to-back jump shots in the lane from Dan Park and Dush.
Wortman and Dush then traded buckets on the next two possessions, before the final few minutes of the half became a three-point shooting competition.
Charlie Breindel hit the first shot from deep for ECC at the three minute mark, then Park responded for the Elkers just nine seconds later to make it a two-point game once again.
On the Crusaders following possession it was Kraus that got in on the three-point shooting party, as Dush got Ridgway back within three (21-18) with a score on the inside with just over a minute to play in the first half.
Just like it did in the opening quarter, ECC closed the second quarter with a key three-pointer, as this time it was Wortman draining the shot from deep with 42 seconds left to send the home side into the half up 24-18.
A back-and-forth third quarter brought no change in the scoring margin, as the Crusaders continued to lead by six (33-27) entering the final quarter of play.
The Elkers scored first in the third quarter on a basket from Allegretto, as each score from the visitors was followed by a response from ECC.
Bon knocked down a three-pointer to make it a three-point game with 5:22 to go in the third, just to see Wortman respond with a three of his own just over a minute later to push the lead back to six.
Both teams were held off the board for the first three minutes and change of the fourth quarter before Gregory got the scoring started with a pair of free throws with 4:46 left in the game.
Park got Ridgway back within six with a bucket on its next trip down the court, before the Crusaders put the game away with a 7-0 run, with five of those points coming from the foul line.
“Once you decide that you want to spread the floor, you better be prepared to shoot free throws and make free throws,” Straub said. “I feel really comfortable with the guys that are out there and a lot of games are won or lost at the line so we need to keep making free throws.”
Elk County Catholic slowed the game down, forcing the Elkers to foul, as Carter Lindemuth went 2-of-3 from the foul line down the stretch and Will Uberti shot 3-of-4 on free throws in the closing minute to help seal the win.
Zameroski finished off the scoring with a three-point play with 26 seconds remaining to bring the final score to 42-32.
“Pretty much all of our losses, which have all been against good teams, we’ve had a dry spell,” Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto said. “There’s been a lot of times we’ve come out in the third quarter and then we go into a dry spell.”
“The big shot was the shot at the end of the half, Regis (Wortman) hit it to put them up six instead of three. We were in two different defenses and we walked away from the ball, which is a cardinal sin and that gave them momentum going in (to the half).”
Elk County Catholic is back in action Monday at Kane, while Ridgway visits Curwensville Tuesday.