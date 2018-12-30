ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic and Ridgway boys basketball teams each captured lopsided victories Friday to set up an early-season showdown of undefeated teams in the finals of the Elk County Holiday Tournament.

Elk County outscored cross-town rival St. Marys, 30-10, between the second and third quarter on its way to a 58-29 victory, while Ridgway jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter in a 45-26 win against Johnsonburg.

Ridgway (8-0) used its patient offense and strong effort on the defensive end to control the tempo from the get-go against the rival Rams.

Elekr Jake Reynolds opened the scoring with a 3-pointer 1:28 into the game before teammate Daunte Allegretto scored five straight points, including a trey, to put Ridgway up 8-0 just over three minutes in.

Johnsonburg quickly cut that deficit in half on baskets by Garret Gregori and Isaac Schloder, but Ridgway put together an 8-0 spurt over the final 3:29 of the quarter to lead 16-4.

Reynolds scored six points in the quarter, while Allegretto had five. The duo combined from more than half Ridgway’s points on the night. Reynolds posted a game-high 13, while Allegretto had 11.

Ridgway kept its run going in the second quarter, as Reynolds capped a larger 13-0 run with five straight points to make it 21-4.

Schloder momentarily slowed down Ridgway with a pair of free throws, but back-to-back hoops by Zack Zameroski gave the Elkers a 25-6 advantage. Johnsonburg got two baskets from Schloder in the final minute of the half, but Ridgway still went into the locker room with a 15-point lead (25-10).

Schloder scored all six second-quarter points for the Rams and finished with a team-high 11.

The third quarter was closely contested, with the Elkers winning the period, 9-7, to extend their lead to 17 at 34-17. Ridgway’s Will Thompson had five of his eight points in the third, while Gregori netted six of his eight.

The start of the fourth was all about defense on both ends of the floor as neither team scored from the field for nearly six minutes. Despite that, Ridgway pushed its lead to 23 points at 41-18 by way of going 7 of 8 at the foul line. Allegretto was 4 of 4 during that stretch.

Johnsonburg’s Austin Green finally scored the first basket of the game with a jumper in the lane with 2:12 to play. The points were his only ones of the game as the Elker defense shut down the Ram junior.

The teams traded scores from there to end the game, with Schloder and teammate Eric Christoff each hitting 3-pointers to help set the final at 45-26.

In the nightcap, ECC jumped out to an early 8-1 lead on St. Marys thanks in large part to 3-pointers by Alex Breindel and Carter Lindemuth.

However, the Dutchmen closed the quarter on an 8-3 spurt of their own to get within two points at 11-9.

Nick Catalone helped engineer that run with a pair of treys around a 3-pointer by Crusader Will Uberti. Catalone led the Dutch with 11 points.

Any momentum St. Marys got with that strong finish to the first quarter was qucikly taken away by ECC in the second as the Crusaders outscored the Dutch, 16-5, to take a 27-14 lead into the break. Elk County scored 11 straight points at one stretch.

Breindel scored seven of his game-high 14 points in the second quarter, while Regis Wortman had five of his 11.

Up 13, Elk County put the game away with a 14-5 third quarter to build a 22-point lead (41-19) after three quarters. Five different Crusaders scored in the third, led by Wortman’s six points. St. Marys managed just one field goal — a 3-pointer by Luke Lasko — in the quarter.

St. Marys’ Cahil Parrish made a layup off a steal to open the scoring in the fourth to make it a 20-point game, but ECC promptly put together an 11-4 run to go up 27 points (52-25) with 4:21 to play.

Breindel had four points during that run, while Uberti capped it with a 3-point play on a strong drive to the basket.

Elk County went on to win by 29 points (58-29), with reserves Leo Gregory, Josh Bauer and Ben Hoffman each scoring hoops down the stretch to set the final.

The return of Gregory and Hoffman means the Crusaders are now at full strength roster-wise going forward in the season.