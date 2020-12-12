ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic boys basketball coach Aaron Straub has experienced just about everything you can during his long and successful career, and the veteran coach will need to call upon those experiences to guide his team through what proves to be an unprecedented season on the court.
Elk County’s season was already wrapped up when the state playoffs were halted because of COVID-19 back in the spring. However, the current edition of the Crusaders must deal with a similar situation after Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that he was halting all youth and scholastic sporting events in the state through Jan. 4.
That mandate begins today but led to ECC deciding to postpone its season opener Friday night at Northern Potter. The schools were among some of the few in the northern part of District 9 to have started practice on time and set to playing in the opening day of the winter season.
Now the Crusaders, like every other team, must wait until after New Year’s to pick things back up. And, the veteran ECC coach praised the work of everyone to get to where are, even with the shutdown.
“Throughout the fall sports season, schools have proven that is possible to stay safe and still continue to participate in high school athletics,” said Straub. “With a good safety plan, excellent administrative leadership, and a complete buy in from the coaches and athletes, high school sports can continue to teach valuable life lessons.
“We wish safety to all and owe a large debt of gratitude to the health care workers who continue to work diligently on many fronts. Our school is blessed to have been guided by excellent leadership and our athletes are thankful for the job our administration has done to keep our students safe and continue to support our athletic teams.
“Finally, we are grateful to the PIAA who continues to champion a continued call to participate in sports through safety, leadership, and planning.
When sports do restart, Straub and his staff will have to call upon all their past experience to lead what looks to be an inexperienced squad when it comes to the varsity level.
Straub lost a large and talented senior class to graduation, one that helped lead ECC to a 27-2 record and a trip to the second round of the PIAA Class A playoffs. The Crusaders won their second straight D-9 title along the way before seeing their season come to end with a 53-44 loss to Cornell.
However, gone are leading scorer Regis Wortman (379 points, 14.6 ppg) along with starters/key reserves Leo Gregory, Ben Hoffman, Carter Lindemuth, Will Uberti, and Isaac Wortman.
The work to replace those departed players was slowed following the season because of the first sports shutdown, but Straub feels the foundation was laid for the next group to pick up where that group left off.
“With school closures and athletic activity suspended from Friday, March 13, 2020 to mid-summer, we were not able to have our usual structured offseason programs,” said Straub. “When our county went into the substantial category in October that once again halted our offseason programs. For the most part, we began the year behind, out of condition and lacking the fundamentals that we usually develop in the offseason.
“So, to be able to start practice on Nov. 20th was certainly a relief and a blessing for our players. When you are not permitted to participate in something, you gain a greater appreciation for the opportunity to do it. We are fortunate that we have some individuals that did not let a lack of ‘structured program’ stop them from working on their own.
“Their improvement is noticeable and I am happy that we were able to begin practice for all of our players, but especially for those that worked very hard, on their own, in the offseason.
“I am looking forward to seeing how our kids will respond to the adversity of a shut down and seeing how we will handle this latest opportunity to grow and develop in a different environment and under different circumstances. We will find out who wants to improve and who wants to just be along for the ride. I have confidence that our kids will work hard and improve despite not being able to get together.
“I believe we can develop into a very solid and competitive basketball team despite graduating six of our top seven players. We lost quality players, great players, and exciting players. Players that loved the game. But, our guys this year learned from our seniors and understand what it takes. They will develop and they will grow from last years experience.”
Leading that group of returnees are seniors Mark Kraus, Jordan DePrator, Mason McAllister and Joe Wolfe and junior Charlie Breindel — all of whom saw varsity action a year ago. Kraus was the team’s second-leading scorer a year ago, averaging close to 10.5 points a game.
“We have some players that love to play the game, and we need a few more players to catch that love. Fortunately, that love has a tendency to rub off on everyone,” said Straub. “We have some players that are extremely competitive, and we need the rest of the team to develop that competitiveness.
“We have some players that are competent offensive players, and we need those players, and the entire team to expend the same level of effort on the defensive end as they do the offensive end.”
“I hope one of our biggest strengths is for our team to develop the attitude that they will control the things they can control and not think or worry about the things they cannot control.”
As for team goals, Straub said those are set by the players because it’s their team.
“Since the only team that will advance to the PIAA tournament this year is the district champion (last year 5 teams advanced out of District 9 Class A), I hope that one of our goals will be to win a district championship,” said Straub. “It is not that I want our team to focus only on that goal, because that is more of an achievement than a goal.
“I would like them to focus on the goals of getting better ever day, leaving the program in better shape than they found it and become a team of givers as opposed to takers. It is my hope that individually their primary focus is to become a great teammate.”
Straub will once again be assisted by Wee J. Fernan and Doug Straub at the varsity level.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jordan DePrator, Mark Kraus, Mason McAllister, Joe Wolfe. Juniors: Charlie Breindel, James Foradora, Luke Jansen, Ke Kang, Tommy Slay. Sophomores: David Anderson, Michael Jacobs, Cameron Klebacha, Cole Piccirillo, Adam Straub, Joe Tettis. Freshman: Jordan Wasko,