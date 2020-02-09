ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic held off a third-quarter rally from St. Marys as it secured a 48-39 victory on the road Saturday afternoon.
The game was pushed back a day after inclement weather forced the postponement of every game in District 9 Friday evening.
Elk County Catholic (20-1), which was playing without leading scorer Regis Wortman, used a strong first-half performance to build a healthy lead as it led from start to finish while facing just one tie in the early portions of the opening quarter.
“Regis (Wortman) is a heck of a player, he’s important and has put us on his back many games this year,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “We’re a different team without him, but I think tonight you saw that we are a pretty good team.”
The Crusaders, who have now one three in a row since suffering their lone loss of the season, outscored the hosts 13-7 in the opening frame and 13-6 in the second quarter to double up the Dutch (26-13) heading into the half.
The visitors then pushed the lead to 15 (30-15) with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter before St. Marys (5-15) began to battle back.
The Dutchmen used a quick 7-0 run on buckets by Mitchell Reiter and Nick Catalone followed by a three-pointer from Drake Caskey to cut the deficit back to single digits.
St. Marys would later close the quarter on a 5-0 run over the final 1:12 behind a score on the inside by Reiter followed by a three-point play from Luke Lasko with 25.2 seconds left to bring the score to 34-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
Isaac Wortman got the scoring started for the Crusaders 11 seconds into the final frame, before both teams went more than two minutes without a score as Lasko eventually brought St. Marys back within five with 5:47 left.
Elk County Catholic then used its trademark lockdown defense to begin to pull away, as it went on a 5-0 run and held the hosts without a made field goal for more than three minutes.
“It’s gonna have to start defensively now, we want to play good team defense and we don’t really have a lot of margin for error,” Straub said. “The small mistakes get magnified, so we have to continue to work on the little things.”
The Dutchmen were still able to get the deficit down to six (43-37) on a score by Catalone with 2:13 remaining in the game.
On the ensuing ECC possession, Leo Gregory drew a foul, pushing the visitors into the double bonus, but the senior saw both foul shots bounce off the rim as the Dutchmen looked to continue to inch closer.
Instead, Ben Hoffman came up with the loose ball for an offensive rebound for the Crusaders, as Carter Lindemuth was eventually fouled and was able to convert 1-of-2 from the line.
While ECC went just 5-of-10 from the line over the final two minutes and change, Will Uberti was a perfect 4-of-4 to help the visitors close out the win as the senior’s final two foul shots accounted for the final points of the game with 1:18 on the clock.
Uberti finished with nine points for ECC, while Mark Kraus scored a team-high 10 points and four other Crusaders added at least five points on the afternoon.
Gregory opened the scoring with a three-point play 1:10 into the game, before Caskey responded with a three-pointer on the other end to to bring the game to its only tie at the 6:17 mark of the first quarter.
The Dutch got within a possession at 10-7 with five ticks to go before Charlie Breindel drained a three-pointer at the buzzer as he came across mid court to make it a six-point lead after eight minutes.
The second quarter saw ECC close on a 6-0 run behind a pair of baskets from Lindemuth around a score by Mason McAllister as it took a 26-13 lead into the half.
“We certainly have a big game on Tuesday night, that’s going to be a really important game for us at home and I’m looking forward to seeing the same kind of effort,” Straub said.
Elk County Catholic wraps up its regular season campaign Tuesday as it hosts Bradford, while St. Marys welcome Tyrone Monday before closing the season at home Thursday against Coudersport.