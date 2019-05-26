SHIPPENSBURG — With two runners back from last year’s fifth-place 4x800-meter relay, the Elk County Catholic Crusaders’ new version of the relay had high hopes to repeat a trip to the medals stand at Saturday’s PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
And that’s what the Crusaders did as returners Ben Hoffman and Jacob Carnovale combined with newcomers John Wittman and Joe Wolfe to finish eighth with a time of 8:15.73. That’s a season-best time that held off the rest of the field for the final medal spot.
“We were sixth last year, so top-eight this year was definitely a goal,” said Carnovale, a senior. “Coming into the season, we had to replace two of our top guys and find some good kids to come up and we worked hard through the season. We deserved to be on the podium I think and we did what we wanted.”
The Crusaders qualified for the finals with Friday’s preliminary time of 8:16.97. They were seeded eighth and finished eighth.
“Today was our PR for the year and we had a rough day yesterday with a bunch of races, so it was a good race,” said Carnovale, who finished 24th in the 1,600 run preliminaries on Friday.
Wittman ran on the 18th-place 4x100 relay on Friday while Hoffman had to run in the 3,200 finals Saturday morning, finishing 18th.
The Crusaders were floating around the 8-10 spots throughout the early part of the 4x800 final before Wittman took the baton from Wolfe in ninth and took over eighth place for good about 60 meters into his 800 leg.
“The idea was to get the baton around up front, get some space and let John do some work in the back,” Carnovale said.
Wyomissing won the race in 7:59.33, chopping over 16 seconds off its preliminary race time. It beat North East of District 10 by just over two seconds. Lewisburg, Warrior Run, Mount Carmel, Oley Valley and North Schuylkill (8:11.44) rounded out the rest of the medalists ahead of the Crusaders.
Elk County Catholic’s Ethan Kemmer had a strong weekend in the 110 hurdles to win his first medal. He finished second behind Brookville’s medalist Dillon Olson in Friday’s prelim heat with a 15.16 to earn a trip to Saturday’s semifinals.
There, he needed to finish in the top three or land one of the next two fastest times to advance to the finals and did so by grabbing the final wild card spot with a 15.67 finishing fourth in his heat.
In the finals, Kemmer ran a 15.36 to earn his seventh-place medal.
Smethport, the D9 runner-up, ran a better time in the prelims that the Crusaders with a 8:14.5, but slipped to 10th with a 8:25.04.
Carnovale graduates, but believes the team has runners ready to step into position, like this year.
“We have some good kids coming up to replace me next year and they should be back here I up and can’t wait to see it,” he said.
Also for the Crusaders, ther 4x100 relay of Steven Bobby, Wittman, Regis Wortman and Jacob Koss finished 18th with a 45.5.
Koss also finished 21st in the 100 dash with an 11.3.
Other area Class AA athletes or entries who competed on Friday without medaling:
— Clarion-Limestone’s Ian Callen finished 10th in the javelin with a throw of 167 feet, 8 inches, two inches shy of making the nine-thrower final round.
— Redbank Valley’s returning state medalist Sam Hetrick, who tied for seventh last year, found himself one of 11 jumpers who cleared 6 feet, 2 inches, but after the less misses criteria, he wound up tied for 11th place. Four jumpers who cleared 6-2 won medals, seventh place and three tying for eighth. Smethport’s D9 runner-up Brandon Peterson tied for eighth.
The winning height was 6 feet, 7 inches, cleared by three jumpers, but Bermudian Springs junior Kolt Byers won by the less misses tiebreaker. Tulpehocken’s Tyler Hulse was second and Faith Christian’s Joshua Forker was third.
— Redbank Valley’s Keaton Kahle finished fifth in his 100 dash heat in 11.31 seconds, putting him tied for 22nd overall.
— Clarion’s Noah Schill was 18th in the 800 run in 2:04.24.