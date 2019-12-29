ST. MARYS — With Ridgway and Elk County Catholic squaring off for the boys title Saturday night at the Elk County Holiday Tournament, it should come as no surprise that the championship game turned into a defensive battle.
And, it was ECC that managed to find the hoop a little more in a 38-30 victory that gave the Crusaders their second straight tournament title and the fourth in the past five years. The win also kept ECC perfect on the season at 8-0 and handed the Elkers (6-1) their first loss.
After falling behind early, ECC used a 10-2 advantage in the third quarter to build a six-point lead entering the final eight minutes. While that third-quarter push was key to the Crusaders’ win, the tight matchup was decided where most close games are — the free throw line.
Elk County hit 9 of 13 fouls shots in the game, including 5 of 7 in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Ridgway went just 1 of 5 at the stripe — with all those attempts coming in the final quarter. The Elkers also missed the front-end of two one-and-one situations at the line, while ECC missed one.
The Crusaders jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on a 3-pointer by Will Uberti, but ECC wouldn;t score again in the first quarter after that shot at the 6:18 mark. Ridgway capitalized on that defensive effort to lead 7-3 after one quarter, getting hoops from Matt Dush and Dan Park and a 3-pointer by Domenic Allegretto in the period.
Both teams offenses found more of a groove in the second, with ECC using a 6-0 sport to open the quarter to go back up 9-7. Regis Wortman had four points in that spurt.
Ridgway countered with back-to-back baskets by Alex Bon to take an 11-9 lead before Mark Kraus scored twice for ECC to regain the lead at 13-11. The Elkers then scored six straight, four by Dush, to eventually take a 17-15 advantage into halftime.
Dush led Ridgway with 12 points, while Wortman had a dozen for the Crusaders.
Elk County wasted little time tying the game in the third quarter, as Wortman scored in the opening minute to knot things at 17.
Defense then took over, as neither side scored for nearly three minutes. Allegretto finally broke that drought with a hoop at the 4:10 mark to put the Elkers up 19-17.
Ridgway didn’t score again in the quarter, as ECC closed the third on an 8-0 run to take its largest lead of the game to that point at 25-19. Wortman had four points in that quarter-closing stretch, while Leo Gregory and Isaac Wortman added hoops.
The teams then traded hoops to open the fourth before back-to-back baskets by Regis Wortman and Uberti gave ECC its largest lead of the night at eight points (31-23) with just under four minutes to play.
Ridgway got no closer than five points the rest of the way, as ECC hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Regis Wortman, who had 20 points Friday in a 46-41 win against St. Marys, was named the tournament’s Offensive MVP. He was joined on the all-tournament squad by teammates Gregory and Carter Lindemuth.
Gregory had seven points in the win a night after scoring six against the Dutch. Lindemuth had seven points Friday and two against the Elkers.
Ridgway’s Zack Zameroski was named the tournament’s Defensive MVP. He had seven points against ECC after dropping in 20 points Friday in a 34-27 win against Johnsonnburg.
Dush also garnered all-tournament honors, as did Johnsonburg’s Gabe Watts and St. Marys’ Mitchell Reiter.
Johnsonburg beat St. Marys in the consolation game by a score of 38-33.