EMPORIUM — The Elk County Catholic football team used a strong second half push to surge past host Cameron County, 42-14, Friday night to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Elk County, which held a slim 14-6 lead at the break, used its potent ground attack to run past the Red Raiders in the final two quarters to captures its second lopsided win of the year against Cameron County. The Crusaders won 32-6 in the season opener for both teams.
Elk County finished with a 406-215 advantage in total yards, including 340-27 on the ground. Sam Kaul and Nick Crisp once again led the ground game. Kaul had 10 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown, while Crisp ran it 19 times for 125 yards and three scores. Crisp also returned an interception for a touchdown in the game.
The Crusaders opened the scoring with 4:31 left in the opening quarter when quarterback Mason McAllister hit Joe Tettis for a 25-yard touchdown. Eddie Messineo booted the first of his four extra points to make it 7-0.
Kaul helped make it 14-0 past the midway point of the second quarter when he ripped off a 47-yard TD run. It appeared ECC would take that lead into the break, but Cameron County’s Dylan Baney hit Devon Streich on a 67-yard touchdown pass with just 13 seconds left in half to make it a 14-6 game.
Elk County quickly seized control of the game early in the third quarter as Crisp scored on runs of 30 and 1 yard in the first 3:54 to push the ECC lead to 28-6.
The Crusaders took that lead to fourth before Baney and Gannon Horning connected for an 8-yard score just 13 seconds into the final quarter. Baney was just 9 of 28 but threw for 188 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
That’s as close as the Red Raiders got though, as Crisp scored twice in a span of 13 seconds — on a 10-yard run and his pick-six. Crisp, who also had a 2-point run, accounted for 26 of ECC’s 42 points in the victory.
Elk County is scheduled to wrap up its regular season Friday night at Kane.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 42,
CAMERON COUNTY 14
Score by Quarters
ECC;7;7;14;14;—;42
Cameron;0;6;0;8;—;14
First Quarter
ECC—Joe Tettis 25 pass from Mason McAllister (Eddie Messineo kick), 4:31.
Second Quarter
ECC—Sam Kaul 47 run (Eddie Messineo kick), 5:24.
CC—Devin Streich 67 pass from Dylan Baney (Dylan Rieder run), 0:13.
Third Quarter
ECC—Nick Crisp 30 run (kick blocked), 9:18.
ECC—Nick Crisp 1 run (Nick Crisp run), 8:06.
Fourth Quarter
CC—Gannon Horning 8 pass from Dylan Baney (Dylan Rieder pass from Dylan Baney), 11:47.
ECC—Nick Crisp 10 run (Eddie Messineo kick), 6:59.
ECC—Nick Crisp interception return (Eddie Messineo kick), 6:46.
___
;ECC;HCC
First downs;19;13
Rushes-yards;41-340;28-27
Comp-Att-Int;5-13-0;9-28-2
Passing Yards;66;188
Total Plays-Yards;54-406;56-215
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-2
Punts;3-30.0;5-30.0
Penalties-Yards;8-90;5-40
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
ECC—Sam Kaul 10-158, Nick Crisp 19-125, Noah Cherry 5-32, Mason McAllister 2-14, Luke Ginther 1-10, Lane Dellaquila 1-6, Raivis Bobby 1-0, Team 2-(-5).
Cameron County—Dylan Baney 2-22, Dylan Rieder 6-17. Jameson Britton 8-12, Eyan Smith 1-3, Lathan Reed 2-(-5), Team 2-(-22).
PASSING
ECC—Mason McAllister 5 of 13, 66 yards, 1 TD, 0 Int.
Cameron County—Dylan Baney 9 of 28, 188 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints.
RECEIVING
ECC—Sam Kaul 2-35, Joe Tettis 2-32, Ryan Schatz 1-(-1).
Cameron County—Devin Streich 2-87, Devin Fowler 2-68, Dylan Rieder 1-25, Gannon Horning 1-8.
INTERCEPTIONS
ECC—Nick Crisp, Bryan Schatz.
Cameron County—None.