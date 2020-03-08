ST. MARYS — With the game tied after one quarter of play, Elk County Catholic outscored Imani Christian Academy 13-2 in the second quarter to take control of the game on its way to a 56-34 victory in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs Friday night at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
“Overall, I thought our kids came in with a good focus and I thought they came in and took a very good shot early on from Imani,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “We did the things we needed to do to be successful.”
The District 9 champion Crusaders scored the first seven points of the second quarter before closing the half on a 6-0 run to take an 11-point lead into the locker room.
Isaac Wortman gave ECC (27-1) the lead for good with a bucket 1:19 in to the second quarter, converting on the inside off a dish from Leo Gregory, who then accounted for the game’s next three points from the foul line over the span of 2:06.
A turnover on the other end by the Saints led to a 2-on-1 breakout for ECC, as Regis Wortman drew the defender before passing to Mark Kraus for an easy lay in to make it a 20-13 game at the 3:41 mark of the second quarter.
After Malik Shannon scored on the other end after coming down with an offensive rebound with 2:51 to go in the half, Regis Wortman took over, scoring the final six points of the quarter to give the Crusaders a double-digit lead at the break.
Regis Wortman’s first basket came when he split a trio of Imani Christian defenders on the inside just 17 seconds after Shannon’s score, as a little over a minute later he scored an open look off a long outlet pass by Isaac Wortman after a Saints turnover.
With the lead at nine in the closing seconds, ECC ran the clock down for the final shot, as Gregory put up a shot on the inside with time winding down.
Gregory’s shot rolled off the rim as it appeared the score would remain 24-15 heading into the half, but instead, Regis Wortman was right there for a putback to beat the buzzer and stretch the lead to 11.
Regis Wortman continued to dominate in the third quarter, as after having 15 points in the opening half, he added 10 in the third to finish with a game-high 25 points.
“There is no secret that I have been telling people how good Regis (Wortman) is, he just does so many things that go unnoticed,” Straub said. “He’s really a big part of what we’re trying to do and hopefully of what we’ll continue to do.”
The Saints’ final push came in the opening minutes of the second half, as Aidan Betsill scored the WPIAL (District 7) sixth-place finishers first five points of the half around a bucket by Regis Wortman to cut the deficit to eight (28-20) just 1:04 into the third quarter.
The sequence proved to be the final time Imani Christian would get back within single digits, as a 7-0 run quickly swung the momentum back to the Crusaders’ side of the court.
Will Uberti kick-started the run by draining ECC’s lone three-pointer of the night while drawing a foul just 14 seconds after Betsill’s jumper on the other end,
Uberti was unable to finish off the four-point play at the line, but the play seemed to further energize the Crusaders and the ECC friendly crowd.
Regis Wortman followed with a pair of scores a little under a minute and a half apart, first scoring on the inside after grabbing a defensive rebound and going coast-to-coast before converting an alley-oop layup on a pass from Carter Lindemuth.
The Crusaders eventually closed the quarter on an 8-1 run, sparked by a three-point play from Kraus, while Regis Wortman added the following four points and Isaac Wortman closed the scoring by going 1-of-2 at the foul line in the final minute of the frame to send ECC into the fourth quarter ahead 43-24.
The game then turned into a free-throw shooting conception in the fourth quarter, as the teams combined to attempt 27 foul shots after going to the line just 19 times combined over the first three quarters.
Lindemuth was the main target for the Saints, as while the senior missed three of his first four attempts from the line in the frame, he eventually finished 9-of-14 from the line in the fourth quarter, accounting for all nine of his points in the win.
Elk County Catholic missed seven free throws in the final frame, going 9-of-16, on its way to finishing the game 15-of-26 from the foul line.
“We have to be better,” Straub said of his team’s free-throw shooting performance. “The free throws that we missed tonight looked pretty good and were all around the rim and just didn’t go in.”
While the teams spent most of the final eight minutes at the line, they each made just two shots from the field, with three of the four coming in the final 1:22 of the game.
Senique Jenkins accounted for the first field goal of the fourth for Imani Christian just past the midway point of the quarter.
Shannon added his third three-pointer of the night with 1:22 remaining in the game, as he finished with a team-high 12 points for the Saints.
Elk County Catholic’s first basket of the quarter came on the ensuing possession, as Mason McAllister converted in the paint just 11 seconds later, before Jordan DePrator accounted for the Crusaders’ final points of the night with a score on the inside with 25 seconds left.
Shannon then went 1-of-2 at the line with 11.3 ticks remaining to bring the final score to 56-34 as ECC advanced to the second round with the win.
The game was knotted at 13 after eight minutes of play thanks in large part to four three-pointers by the Saints, two of which coming from Shannon.
“I thought our defense was pretty good, you take away their (Imani Christian) three balls in the first quarter and we really play an outstanding defensive game in the first half,” Straub said.
Elk County Catholic will now take on WPIAL runner-up Cornell, which defeated Saltsburg 74-29 in its opening game, in the second round Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.