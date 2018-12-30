ST. MARYS — After leading for most of the second half, Elk County Catholic found themselves behind 40-39 in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter after a quick 7-0 run from Ridgway in the Elk County Holiday Tournament title game at St. Marys High School Saturday.

That is when Crusader Regis Wortman got around his defender inside with a spin move and laid in a basket with just 11 seconds left to put ECC in front 41-40.

On the ensuing possession, Ridgway’s Daunte Allegretto attempted to go end-to-end and convert on the inside, but Parker Lindemuth stepped in to draw the charge and give possession back to the Crusaders with just 5.6 seconds left in the game.

The charge also knocked Allegretto out of the game with his fifth foul of the night.

After drawing a quick foul, Will Uberti, who had not scored all night, calmly stepped to the line and knocked down both ends of a one-and-one to give ECC a 43-40 lead with 3.7 seconds left.

Alec Wehler then leaped in the air to steal away the Elkers’ long pass down court as the horn sounded as Elk County Catholic claimed the tournament title with the thrilling 43-40 victory.

Both teams entered the game undefeated on the year, as the Crusaders move to 7-0 with the victory and the Elkers drop to 8-1 with their first loss of the season.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the opening quarter, as a 9-2 run by ECC throughout the middle portion of the first quarter gave them a 12-7 lead.

The run was aided by a three-pointer from Lindemuth, but the Elkers quickly responded with a 5-0 run to tie the game at 12 after one quarter.

Jake Reynolds knocked down a three, then Will Thompson had a put-back basket as the buzzer sounded to tie the game.

After Ridgway maintained the lead for most of the second quarter, the Crusaders closed out the opening half on a 3-0 run to send the game into the half tied at 23.

ECC continued their run into the second half, as Thompson went 3 of 4 from the free throw line early in the half, the second two free throws coming after a technical foul was called on Allegretto for a shove after the whistle.

In the end, the Crusaders held a 32-29 lead heading into the final quarter of play.

After the sides traded baskets early in the fourth quarter, the Elkers regained the lead with a quick 7-0 run.

After a basket from Thompson, Zack Zameroski scored the next five points, including a three-point play to put Ridgway in front 40-39 and sending the Elkers portion of the crowd into a frenzy.

Thompson finished the game with 11 points for the Elkers, while Zamersoki added 10 points and Jake Reynolds finished the game with nine points.

In the end it was the Crusaders fans celebrating at the final buzzer after ECC closed out the game with the 4-0 run in the closing seconds to claim the victory.

Regis Wortman finished with a game-high 12 points to help lead the Crusaders to the win, while Alex Breindel added 10 points and Lindemuth and Wehler chipped in nine and eight points respectively.

Zameroski was named the Defensive MVP of the tournament after the game, while ECC’s Breindel was named the Offensive MVP.

The All-Tournament team was rounded out by Ridgway’s Reynolds, ECC’s Wehler and Wortman, St. Marys’ Cahil Parrish and Johnsonburg’s Isaac Schloder.