PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s often said in sports that it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season.
Some people believe in that old adage, while others don’t and see it simply as coach-speak. The Elk County Catholic baseball team made believers of DuBois Central Catholic Friday, and did so in stunning fashion, with an 8-6 victory in a District 9 Class A semifinal game at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field in Punxsutawney.
The Crusaders’ improbable victory came on the heels of failing to score a run against DCC in two regular-season games — a pair of 10-0, 5-inning mercy-rule losses. However, ECC flipped the script on DCC Friday, jumping out to a 3-0 lead after one inning before going up 6-1 after the top of the fourth.
Central Catholic (15-3), the defending D-9 champs playing for the first time since its 10-0 win against ECC on May 15, didn’t go quietly though. The Cardinals scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth to knot things at 6-6.
The game eventually went to the seventh still tied, and it was ECC that put together a rally to live to fight another day.
Brennen Klawuhn got things started with a one-out walk before Brady Schneider, who relieved starter Taylor Boland in the sixth, reached on an error. Pinch-hitter Dan Wimer then ripped a single to center, but Cardinal Brandon Walker gunned down Klawuhn trying to score from second to keep it a tie game.
Ryan Fritz kept the inning going with a two-out walk to load the bases, bringing leadoff hitter Tylor Herzing to the plate. Herzing hit a hard chopper that bounced in the dirt in the batter’s box and found its way out into the right side of the infield.
Central first baseman Garrett Prosper fielded the chopper and flipped the ball to pitcher Anthony Kness, who was on the move to cover first base. The flip was in time to end the inning, but the Cardinal duo couldn’t complete the connection.
The miscue allowed courtesy-runner Mark Kraus and pinch-runner Tommy Slay to both score to put ECC up 8-6.
Central Catholic’s Garrett Prosper and Zach Edwards worked walks off Schneider in the bottom of the seventh, but the Crusader lefty finished off his second scoreless inning of relief to get the win. Neither Schneider not Boland pitched against DCC in the regular season.
He struck out Kness to end the game — his fourth strikeout in two innings — as he worked through the heart of the DCC lineup in that stretch. Walker, Justin Miknis and Dom Torretti were also strikeout victims in that closing stretch.
The fifth-seeded Crusaders (14-8), who are 10-3 since a 4-5 start to the season, battle second-seeded Otto-Eldred for the D-9 Class A title Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Showers Field. The Terrors upended third-seeded Clarion-Limestone, 2-0, Friday. The Crusaders beat the Terrors, 8-1, earlier this season.
Elk County will be playing in its first district title game since beating Cranberry, 13-3, in five innings in 2014 — the same year ECC made a run all the way to the Class A state finals.
“I’m just so happy with this win,” said ECC coach James Slay. “We’ve been mentally preparing for this game, and I could tell on the bus ride down they were ready to play. And by gosh they did. This was a team win and we played as a unit. Anybody can beat an individual, but nobody can beat a team, and these boys played like a team.
“We had a vision of the big picture of how we wanted to play in the postseason, and we tried different guys and different positions (in regular season) and got experience at different positions. That gave us the ability to make the substitutions we made today.”
“If you’re familiar with the Daytona 500 though, you don’t want to be the lead car with 10 laps to go. Knowing DCC had our number the last couple games, we didn’t want to show them anything (in final regular season meeting) and tip our hand.
“We felt that played into our strength, and Taylor Boland threw a heck of a game. They had 11 hits off him, but we controlled the game. There were a couple silly mistakes we made to let them get back into it and tie it.
“We made some substitutions there in the last inning. Dan Wimer came up with a big hit, and while there was an error there at first base, Tylor Herzing hustled that play out and we scored two runs.”
The Crusaders wasted little time getting to DCC starter Cole Sansom in the top of the first. They loaded the bases with one out on walks by Herzing and Hunter Cashmer and an Alec Wehler single.
Boland then helped his own cause with a two-run double to right past a diving Tyler McIntosh, while Klawuhn plated a third run a single to right.
Central Catholic got one of those runs back in the second when Torretti dropped a double down the left-field line and scored on a two-out single by Kness to make it 3-1 after two innings.
Both Boland and Sansom stranded runners in scoring position in the third before ECC extended its lead with three more runs in the fourth.
Isaac Brock led off the fourth with a bunt single, while Alex Fedus walked. Sansom then went 3-0 on Fritz when DCC coach Adam Fox decided to make a change. Torretti came on and threw ball four to Fritz to load the bases.
Elk County proceeded to score three straight runs on a Herzing infield single, Will Uberti sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice hit by Wehler to go up 6-1.
The Crusaders appeared to be in control, but DCC finally got to Boland in the fourth.
Torretti led off the inning with a triple to center past a diving Uberti and scored on a single by McIntosh. Sansom followed with a single of his own before Boland retired the next two hitters. However, Walker delivered a clutch two-out, two-run double to pull DCC within two runs at 6-4.
Central then pulled even in the fifth after loading the bases with one out on singles by Prosper, Torretti and McIntosh. Prosper scored on a wild pitch before Edwards singled home Torretti to even things at 6-6. Torretti was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three runs scored.
The Cardinals had a chance to take the lead, but Boland fielded a chopper off the ball of Kness and fired home to get McIntosh for the second out before Peter Downer hit a soft liner to short to end the inning with runners on the corners.
Schneider relieved Borland in the sixth and shut down the Cardinals from there, giving his team the opportunity to win the game in the seventh.
“Brady Schneider came in, and I hadn’t seen him throw 85 all season, but he was today,” said Slay. “He was throwing pure gas and shut them down. Credit to him and the whole team.”
The loss ended the careers of DCC’s large senior class featuring Noah Bloom, Downer, Edwards, Kness, McIntosh, Miknis, Prosper, Torretti and Walker.
“First off, hat’s off to James Slay over there,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. He’s done a great job with that group of kids. Elk’s pitching was really tough today, and we hadn’t seen those guys this year. We saw Brady last year, but Taylor Boland threw a heck of a game.
“We caught up to them, but the beginning of the game we weren’t ourselves. But, they (ECC) were ready to play and hit the ball hard. Some things went their way and we didn’t make a couple plays.
“We prepared the best we could, and I’m proud of all my players. They have nothing to be ashamed of, and Elk has everything in the world to be proud of because they have a good chance to make a run. I wish them the best of luck.
“It’s just hard to say goodbye to your team, especially when you have a group like this senior one. I told them after the game, this isn’t the end of the journey for where they’re going. Those guys are going to have success in life no matter what they do.”