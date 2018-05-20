BROOKVILLE — Finishing a solid second place behind Brookville, the Elk County Catholic Crusaders track and field team grabbed three titles at Friday’s District 9 Class AA Championships, qualifying six athletes in five events for this weekend’s state meet at Shippensburg University.

As per tradition, the Crusaders did well in the relays, getting two of their three to states.

The 4x800-meter relay of Logan Hoffman, Jacob Carnovale, Ben Hoffman and Matthew Dippold won in 8:14.7, beating runner-up Smethport by almost four seconds. It’s ECC’s fourth straight D-9 title in the event.

Logan Hoffman, Dippold, Jacob Koss and John Wittman secured a top-two state berth in the 4x400 relay, finishing behind Brookville in 3:30.7.

Dippold ran to a win in the 1,600 run in 4:34.48, overtaking Brookville’s Ethan Brentham in the final lap and beating him by just over a second. He’s the first Crusaders 1,600 champion since Alex Brazinski in 2009.

Ben Hoffman won the 3,200 run in 9:56.14, beating Smethport’s Darion Gregory by more than four seconds.

Koss also got a state berth in the 100 dash. He finished third behind Brookville’s Ian Thrush and Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss, but with Zerfoss scratching his berth to focus on his 200 and 400 dash races at states, Koss was given that spot.

The Crusaders scored points in three other events. Carnovale was third in the 1,600 run as was the 4x100 relay of Koss Erick Mader, Steven Bobby, Drew Daghir.

Raivis Bobby was fourth in the javelin.

“It was a good day,” said ECC head coach W.J. Fernan. “We had a lot of girls — and boys — make the most of the opportunity before them.

“We are very pleased with and proud of our performance today, but even more pleased the girls and boys did the work to make the opportunity possible.”

Here’s look at other area teams:

DuBois Central Catholic

Sophomore Linkin Nichols clinched his second straight runner-up and state-qualifying finish in the 800 run, crossing the line in a career-best 2:00.06, but behind Smethport’s Christian Tanner who went under two minutes at 1:58.74.

Noah Vokes turned in two fifths in the 100 dash and triple jump. He finished third in the 110 hurdles, but was disqualified for a hurdles violation.

Jonny Ritsick finished sixth in the 1,600 run.

Johnsonburg

The Rams send three runner-up finishers to states. The 4x100 relay of Alec McManus, Aaron Hinton, Andy Breier and Aaron Pura placed second behind Brookville to punch its ticket.

In the throws, Max Cowan finished second in the shot put, his throw of 49 feet, 3 3/4 inches just under two feet shy of Kane's champion Bailey Blint.

rew Kilhoffer was second in the discus with a toss of 156 feet, 4 inches, just under two feet behind Moniteau’s champion James Parenti. Kilhoffer was one of four throwers who qualified by eclipsing the qualifying standard.

Also turning in top-six finishes was Jake Zimmerman, who finished third in the javelin. Hinton was sixth in the 400 dash and Trevor Lobaugh tied for sixth in the high jump.

St. Marys

The Dutch send two athletes to states. Anthony Cortina tied Brookville’s De-Angelo Coffey for second place in the high jump, clearing six feet. Adam Park was one of the four qualifiers in the discus, placing fourth with a throw of 152 feet, four feet further from the state qualifying standard.

The Dutch’s 4x800 relay of Baird Bankovic, Coby Novan, Nathan McNany and Aaron Frey finished fifth while the 4x400 relay of Bankovic, Cortina, Novan and McNany was sixth.

McNany finished sixth in the pole vault and Alex Agosti placed sixth in the shot.