CURWENSVILLE — After going 4-16 in 2019, the Curwensville baseball team was anxious to see how their younger players would fair after a varsity season under their belt.
But the Tide never got the chance, as the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, leaving those young players coming into 2021 with just one season under their belts.
Still, the team is happy to be back on the diamond, said Curwensville head coach Tom Harzinski.
“We are excited and happy to be back on the diamond,” he said. “With losing an entire year I think everyone is ready to get back to work. We are little over two weeks into the season and our players are working hard.”
Curwensville returns nine letterwinners from 2019, including one of the team’s leading hitters in Jake Mullins.
Mullins hit. 283 after playing 19 games as a freshman. He had six stolen bases and 15 hits in 53 at-bats.
Mullins was also one of the handfuls of players that took advantage of summer play in the Federation League.
“Last summer with the closure of spring sports, we had to get our players on the field and with Legion also being canceled, we put together a Fed Team,” Harzinski said. “We played some tough teams in Fed, but we ended up playing 20-plus games during the summer. I personally think playing in a tough Fed league made us a better team.”
Also back for 2021 are Matt Brown, Chase Graham, Jake McCracken, Keegan Wilson, Shane Sunderlin, Spencer Hoover, Tyler Lee and Shane Haney.
“Our returning letterwinners are a solid group of baseball players and we are looking for them to go out and set examples of how hard work and commitment,” said Harzinski.
The team is working around the precautions and regulations set for safe play by not only the school district, but the state and PIAA too. With area schools shutting down daily based on the percentage of cases they have, it’s been an adjustment.
“This year is going to be a little different with COVID, we lost pretty much the first week of practice with a covid issue, but we need to adapt as coaches and players,” Harzinski said. “We are going to keep things as normal as possible for everyone. We are going to roll with the punches when it comes to COVID and make no excuses.
“I would also like to thank our school administration and our maintenance department for all their hard work, and for getting us back on the field.”
Curwensville has a logjam on the mound, with several players able to log innings if needed. The Tide lost three of its most experienced arms to graduation in Christian Bakaysa, Jeremiah Farley and Avery Francisco.
That means that other players, including Jake McCracken, who threw 23 2/3 innings last season and went 2-3, will be looked to as will Mullins, who threw a lot of innings over the summer.
“Well like all small schools this can always be an issue in a normal year let alone a COVID year with games being postponed and rescheduled,” said Harzinski. “But we have a lot of arms that can throw strikes and that’s what we are going to do throw strikes and let our defense make plays. Our pitching rotation will look something like Jake Mullins, Jake McCracken, Tyler Lee, Chase Graham, Shane Sunderlin, Matt Brown and Shane Haney.”
Graham, Brown and Sunderlin saw limited action on the mound in 2019, but all three played in the Federation League and saw time on the mound.
Hitting will be another story for the Tide. It’s an area the team has struggled with getting the consistency they need to win close games.
“We have a good hitting team coming back 1 thru 9,” said Harzinski. “We have talent, we just have to go to the plate with a good approach every time. We are looking for our seniors to have great years at the plate but we have a lot of confidence in our underclassmen.”
Harzinski said goals for the season are the same as in year’s past.
“Our goals for the season are win the Mo Valley League, make the playoffs, win a district title and see where we can take it from there,” he said. The sky’s the limit for this team, they just have to work hard and stay within themselves and we will see where that takes us.”
Harzinski will be assisted by Ike Graham, Mike Sutika and Derek Dixon this season.
Curwensville opens its season on Monday, hosting Johnsonburg.
Roster
Seniors: Matt Brown, Chase Graham, Jake McCracken, Keegan Wilson. Juniors: Thad Butler, Spencer Hoover, Tyler Lee, Tyler Libby, Jake Mullins, Josh Shaffer, Shane Sunderlin. Sophomores: hane Haney, Danny McGarry, Ayden Sutika.