EMPORIUM — Coming off a tough season-opening home loss to Elk County Catholic, the Curwensville football team bounced back in a big way on the road Saturday night with a 58-6 win at Cameron County.

Curwensville scored on four of its five first-half offensive possessions while also adding two defensive scores on its way to a 44-0 halftime lead. That margin ensured the mercy-rule clock would run the entire second half.

The Golden Tide tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter, including a 46-yard punt return by Jake McCracken that finished off Curwensville scoring TDs in all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams.

Offensively, veteran head coach Andy Evanko wanted his team to get back to pounding the football on the ground, and they did just that in the opportunities they had.

The Tide racked up 241 yards on 32 carries, with three different players finding the end zone in the game. Cole Bressler (4-79) and Blake Passarelli (12-71) led that attack. Bressler scored twice.

Quarterback Noah VonGunden also completed 4 of 5 passes for 75 yards, including a 14-yard score to McCracken as Curwensville won the total yards battle 316-141.

Cameron County amassed 102 of those yards on its final two drives against the Golden Tide reserves and spoiled Curwensville’s shutout bid when ebon Jackson scored on an 8-yard run with 5:31 to play.

The Red Raiders nearly scored on the first play of the second quarter when quarterback Nick Peters ripped off a 44-yard run. However, Curwensville’s Jeromy Dunlap ran him down from behind on what proved to be a touchdown saving tackle.

The Tide forced a turnover three plays later, with Bressler returning a fumble 82 yards for a score to make it a 30-0 at the time.

Outside of that long Peters run, and Cameron County final two drives, the game was all Golden Tide.

Curwensville got the opening kickoff and wasted little time finding the end zone as Bressler ripped off a 58-yard TD run on fourth-and-3. Bressler added the two-point run to make it 8-0 just 1:44 into the game.

The Tide defense forced a quick three-and-out, and it took Curwensville just seven plats to get back into the end zone.

Passarelli had an 18-yard to jump-start the drive, while a 26-yard catch by McCracken put the Tide in the red zone. After a five-yard loss, Bressler broke free for a 17-yard touchdown run. Passarelli’s two-point run made it 16-0 with 5:03 left in the opening quarter.

After another three-and-out, Curwensville went to the air with Lincoln Giuffre hauling in a 30-yard pass from VonGunden. Two plays later Avery Francisco broke free on a 38-yard scoring jaunt.

The Red Raiders countered with their best drive of the first half, moving from its own 35 down to the Tide 11 before disaster struck on a bad shotgun snap. Bressler picked up the loose pigskin and rumbled 82 yards the other way. Madi Weber’s extra point made it 30-0 1:21 into the second quarter.

Curwensville’s defense struck again on Cameron’s ensuing drive as Giuffre picked off backup quarterback Connor Nolan and returned it 27 yards for a score. Jacob Mullins PAT put the Tide up 37-0.

Curwensville tacked on one more score before the half when VonGunden sprinted into the end zone from 26 yards out on a quarterback draw with 6:45 remaining in the second quarter. Weber’s PAT set the halftime score at 44-0.

The Tide opened the second half with a bang, as it forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and recovering the loss ball the Red Raider 17.

VonGunden went right to the air and found MccCacken in the end zone for the 17-yard score. Mullins booted the extra point.

The Tide then forced a quick three-and-out, with McCracken returning the ensuing punt 46 yard to the house. Weber’s extra point put the Tide up 58-0 with 7:56 left in the third quarter.

VonGunden had a pick six negated on a block in the back penalty on the following Cameron County possession before Curwensville emptied its bench and played the reserves the rest of the way.

Curwensville (1-1) hosts Union/A-C Valley Friday night.