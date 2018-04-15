CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville and Johnsonburg baseball teams split a doubleheader on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Curwensville.

The Rams won the first game 5-2, while the Tide took the second game 5-0.

In game one, Johnsonburg jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning off Curwensville starter Avery Francisco.

Austin Greene reached on an one-out error, then stole second before coming home on a single by Neil MacDonald.

Ben Freeburg’s RBI single plated MacDonald for the early lead.

Curwensville got the runs right back in the bottom of the frame, as Josh Terry reached on a walk before coming home on a double into left by Francisco.

Francisco scored on a single by Bryce Timko, knotting things up at 2-2.

But it was all Rams from there.

Johnsonburg added a run in the top of the third, as MacDonald was hit by a pitch, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch.

A grounder by Freeburg plated MacDonald, giving the Rams a 3-2 advantage.

Johnsonburg scored its final two runs in the top of the fifth, as MacDonald had an RBI double and Johnny Mitchell added an RBI groundout.

Rams starter Gavin Elmquist lasted four-plus, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks. He also struck out four. Greene pitched the final three innings to earn the save.

Game 2

Curwensville was the visiting team in the second game and the Tide sent senior lefty Bryce Timko to the hill.

Johnsonburg also threw a left-hander in freshman Gabe Watts.

Both pitchers did well through the first few innings, helped along by some good defensive play.

The Rams caught Noah VonGunden in a run down between third and home in the third inning, eventually tagging him out, saving a run.

Timko picked off a runner in the first, before Francisco alertly tagged out Freeburg on a suicide squeeze in the second.

Curwensville eventually got on the board in the top of the fifth as Watts was reaching his pitch limit.

VonGunden drew a one-out walk before coming home on a two-out single by Francisco. Timko helped his cause by plating Francisco on an RBI double, giving the Tide a 2-0 advantage.

Watts got the third out on a strikeout, his last pitch of the at-bat was his 100th.

Timko, meanwhile, held the Rams hitless through five innings before a bloop single by pinch hitter Tylor Singer dropped in just feet from first base for Johnsonburg’s first hit of the game.

The Rams brought in Dante Allegretto in for the seventh inning after throwing Greene in the sixth.

Terry drew a one-out walk before Francisco was intentionally walked for the second time in the game.

A single by Timko brought home Terry, while Francisco scored on a single by Jake McCracken. Zach Brewer added a sacrifice fly to plate Timko and set the final at 5-0.

Timko faced the first batter of the seventh, reaching his pitch limit on a six-pitch walk. McCracken came on in relief, allowing just one runner to reach on an error before getting two strikeouts and a groundout to end it.

Curwensville improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the Allegheny Mountain League. The TIde travel to Glendale on Monday.

Johnsonburg dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the AML. The Rams host Bradford on Monday.