CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Adam Miller loves the thrill of competing.
The son of Lonnie and Melanie Miller has played both golf and basketball for the Tide. He is a two-time letterwinner in both sports.
His older siblings, Johnathan and Emily, both played sports at Curwensville. Johnathan played football and basketball, while Emily played softball.
Miller started both of his sports late, participating in basketball starting in eighth grade and golf in 11th grade.
He said his favorite sport is basketball.
“It always gave me a goal to work towards,” said Miller. “I wanted to block more shots, so I worked on my timing and started to block more shots. I wanted to dunk, so I worked on my vertical and started to dunk.”
Miller said he got into sports because of the competition.
“I love the energy of competition,” he said. “When you make a vital play in a close game, it’s the best feeling in the world. Your teammates swarm you, the crowd goes crazy, and you feel like you’re on top of the world.”
Miller said his favorite game memory was this past season against Glendale, which happened to be Senior Night.
“I was the only senior on the team, so when I came out of the tunnel and saw that the stands were as full as I had ever seen them, and the student section was packed with my friends, I felt like my town had my back,” he said. “It was a close game the whole way through, but every one of my teammates played the best they could and we came out with the win.”
The Tide senior says he looks up to an NBA player as his role model.
“My role model is the NBA player Paul George,” Miller said. “In 2014, he suffered a leg injury that could’ve ended his career. Less than a year later, he was back on the court. Not only did he recover from the injury, he continued to improve his game and became better than he ever was before.”
Outside of sports, Miller is treasurer of the National Honor Society, vice president of the senior class, a host for the school’s GTV broadcast and a member of the literature club, Spanish club, men’s club and tech club.
He said that he was able to balance all of his activities and school pretty easily.
“I never found balancing sports and school to be hard,” Miller said. “My coaches and teachers were very accommodating to my schedule, and they would do anything they could to make sure I could give 100 percent in both areas.”
He said losing the final months of his senior year hit him hard.
“The school closing has been awful,” Miller said. “My daily routine was taken away. I can’t see my friends, and I can’t even play basketball at the gym.
“Thankfully, my season had already ended when the school closed. I can’t even imagine what it must feel like to be a senior that had their season taken away from them.”
After graduation, Miller is headed to Drexel University to major in computer science. He plans to continue to play basketball and golf as hobbies.