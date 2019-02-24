HYDE — Cleared just in time for the postseason, Curwensville junior Zach Holland took a whopping 2-0 record into this weekend’s District 9 Class AA Tournament.
He’s now 5-0 as the 145-pound champion heading to this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon.
Holland tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee at a wrestling team camp last summer and missed football. He vowed to get back on the mat by districts and he achieved his goal.
Seeded third, however, he wasnt favored at 145, but three wins later he won the title. He pinned No. 6 seed Jacob Disshon of Sheffield in the quarterfinals before edging No. 2 seed Golton Gietler of Oswayo Valley in the semifinals.
Holland escaped with six seconds left for the winning point against Gietler, then pulled out the heriocs in the final against top-seeded Isaac Smoker of Port Allegany. Trailing 1-0 with time running out, he reversed Smoker with 31 seconds left for a 2-1 win.
The Golden Tide qualified two others for regionals in senior Blake Passarelli at 126 and senior Cole Bressler at 160.
Passarelli, seeded No. 2, and Brockway’s top-seeded Anthony Glasl locked up in a classic final matchup between former state medalists. Glasl beat Passarelli 8-2 during the regular season, but this time around, had to ride out Passarelli in the 30-second ultimate tiebreaker period after the tie were 1-1 with an escape each through regulation.
Bressler, seeded fourth, was pinned by Kane’s top-seeded Alec English in the semifinals before getting back to the consolation finals where he lost to Johnsonburg’s Isaac Zimmerman to claim fourth.
From other area teams at districts:
— Johnsonburg qualified five for regionals, including Shaffer’s runner-up at 132 and Zimmerman’s win over the Tide’s Bressler for third at 160, and wound up sixth in the team standings.
Also for the Rams, top-seeded Cole Casilio reached the finals at 152, but Kane’s Aiden Hulings avenged a 5-4 regular-season loss with an 8-3 win.
No. 2 seed Tyler Watts also reached the finals and finished second at 170. He lost to No. 4 seed Ethan Finch of Sheffield. Finch, who knocked off top-seeded Elliot Park of Brookville in the semifinals, avenged a 2-0 loss to Watts during the season with an 8-5 win over Watts in the final.
The Rams’ Dalton Stahli advanced with a fourth at 138, losing 5-2 in the consolation final to Brockway’s Tino Inzana.
— Ridgway’s Wickett claimed the Elkers’ only regional berth with his win over the Raiders’ Cable in the consolation bout at 152.
— Clarion’s lone regional qualifier was senior Tyler Van Tassel at 195 pounds.
Van Tassel also had to recover from an ankle injury from last fall in time for the postseason and grinded out a third-place finish for his fourth regional berth. He qualified the past three years wrestling at Keystone, which combined with the Bobcats program this year for the first time.
Van Tassel, seeded sixth, was blanked 8-0 by No. 3 seed Justin Young of Port Allegany. He won twice in the consolations to earn a top-four regional berth, including a 2-1 win over No. 4 seed Aiden Gardner of Redbank Valley to get into the consolation finals.
