NEW BETHLEHEM — After 15 seasons over two different terms, including the past five years, Redbank Valley volleyball coach Matt Darr is resigning.
Darr cited family as the primary reason for him to step down.
The Lady Bulldogs, in his second term, had quite a run that culminated with this year’s 21-2 season that featured the team’s third D9 Class 2A title in five years and the program’s first-ever state win last week against Chestnut Ridge.
“The reason why you coach is because of the players,” Darr said. “I’ve had great players, great assistant coaches and the tribute to the success of this program is the players. I didn’t play high school volleyball and kind of learned the sport from just playing in some rec leagues and going to clinics.
“All of the credit goes to all of these players, not just this year, but it really carried on the success and tradition and tried to keep that legacy going year after year. If you’re ever going to go out, I guess this was a great group to go out with because of these nine seniors and the entire group.”
Darr extended his praise to beyond his roster.
“Just the support of the community, the administration and the parents, I think that all goes along with running and building a great program and I think we did that,” he said.
The Lady Bulldogs were 80-17 under Darr the past five seasons, winning D9 Class 2A titles in both 2018 and 2016.
Prior to that, Darr started as Lady Bulldogs head coach back in 2001 and coached through 2009 when the team won its first-ever D9 title in Class 1A, turning in a perfect regular season. Darr stepped away for four seasons, returned as junior varsity coach under Lindsay Smith in 2014 and 2015, then replaced her after she took a job out of the area.
The Lady Bulldogs went 15-3, 13-5, 17-2 and then 14-5 last year before this year’s best-ever 21-2 season.
“I think the players took it one step than we ever took it before, so hat’s off to them and I knew next year with the group coming up, they have a lot of talent coming and I’ll be cheering them along from the stands as I did this year on the bench,” Darr said.