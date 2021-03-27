DuBOIS — To say DuBois Central Catholic baseball coach Adam Fox enters the season with an inexperienced team might be a gross understatement.
That’s because the current Cardinals roster features just one player — senior Damon Foster — with any past significant varsity play time.
Junior Cole Sansom would have fallen into that category as well after being one of the team’s top pitchers as a freshman in 2019, but Sansom will miss this year due to an injury. Sophomore Nick Colbey will also miss the year because of an injury.
The dilemma Fox faces is the same one he had a year ago before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season. The Cardinals are still looking to replace a very talented nine-player senior class that led the last DCC team to play in 2019 to a 15-3 record. That group featured the likes of Justin Miknis, Brandon Walker, Garrett Prosper, Noah Bloom and Dom Torretti.
To do so a year ago, Fox was going to call upon a lot of young players to be thrown into the fire of starting right away out of necessity, considering the fact he had just one senior a year ago in transfer Chase Hickman who was looking to return to the diamond after an injury.
The lost 2020 season robbed all those younger players of valuable experience they would have gained by being throw into the fire right away.
Fast forward 12 months, and all those players that are a year older haven’t seen their development follow suit after losing their high school season and having their summer playing opportunities be limited because of COVID-19.
The loss of Sansom only compounds things, particularly when it comes to the pitching staff since he had already established himself as a workhorse on the mound two years ago (4-1 with 33 strikeouts and a 2.31 ERA in 39 1/3). Sansom would have been the only player on last year’s or this year’s roster who pitched in a varsity game in 2019.
“The group of kids we have in general, most of them are the same ones we would have had last year,” said Fox. “But, losing last year was huge for this group because that experience would have helped out so much — not only for myself coaching them, but also their development.
“They would have gotten a lot of experience at a young age and taken their licks and learned that gamesmanship being thrown into the fire right away as a young group. Now they are a year older and didn’t get to experience that, so that’s the challenge. But, everybody is in the same boat.”
Youth will also still be served despite everyone being a year older, as the team has just two other seniors besides Foster in Dante Armanini and Zach Spellen.
“Damon Foster is the only player on roster with real varsity experience with Cole Sansom being out because of injury,” said Fox. “Dante Armanini and Zach Spellen were on that (2019) team but didn’t get a huge amount of playing time with that group.
“They got robbed of their junior season, which was big for them, and they are trying to soak it all in this senior year. I’m going to do everything I can to ensure they get that experience.
“Since we do young group, the lineup might change all year long. It’s really been competitive amongst all the guys and will continue to be that way all season. Everyone is going to get opportunities, the kids need to be ready to compete and contibute as much as possible.”
Pitching will be a key.
Junior Brandin Anderson and sophomore Carter Hickman will be the leaders on the mound, but with the loss of Sansom, Fox will need some other guys to step up this year.
“If we play 20 games, that’s around 140 innings and you figure Sansom probably would have took up anywhere between 30 to 40 of those innings,” said Fox. “So, challenge is replacing those innings and laying out a map innings for pitchers.
“We have 10 guys who will fight for innings, but the question is who is going to step up. We don’t have anyone over 25 innings (on paper) right now. Carter and Brandin might hit that mark, but we don’t want to abuse and overwork them.
“I want them all to be peaking at right time at end of May. It’s going to be a process with the pitchers to get that conditioning under them, keep them health all year and not overwork them and spread out innings.”
As for where guys play in the field, thay will depend upon who is playing as Fox said a lot of guys will have a utility tag this season.
On the infield, sophomore Ben Gritzer looks to start at catcher, with junior Jack Adair, Anderson and sophomore Dylan Hanna also being options there.
Junior Taven Lukehart could get the nod at first base to open the seasons, with Spellen, Anderson and freshman Andrew Green being options there among other.
Up the middle, Hickman and Foster will handle shortstop and second base, with Foster moving over if Hickman pitches. Foster hit .226 (7 for 31) with eight RBIs two years ago as a sophomore, which was down from his freshman year when he batted .351 (20 for 57) with four doubles and 11 RBIs.
Sophomores Neel Gupta and Kaden Brezenski will add depth up the middle.
Third base is still kind of up for grabs with Brezenski, Spellen, Anderson, Hanna, Green and Adair all vying for time when called upon.
Sophomore Matt Pyne has locked down the starting job in center field and also will be the team’s leadoff hitter. Fox said he is excited to see what Pyne brings to the team both defensively and as a table setter on offense this season.
On the corners in the outfield, Armanini looks to start in right with left field still being a spot up for grabs. Sophomore Carter Kosko, junior Jalen Kosko and Green are battling for time there.
“We had last year cut off, so the kids have been ready since last March (to play),” said Fox. “We’re having our tournament (today) and getting things kicked off against Elk County Catholic. Hopefully, we hit the ground running.”
Fox will be assisted by Dan Wascovich, Evan Snowberger and Brad Chamberlain.
The Cardinals open the season today when they host a four-team tournament at Stern Field.
Moniteau plays South Allegheny at 10 a.m., then DCC battles ECC at noon. The winners play at 2 p.m., while the losers play at 4 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Dante Armanini, Damon Foster, Zach Spellen. Juniors: Jack Adair, Brandin Anderson, Jalen Kosko, Taven Lukehart, Peyton Maurer, Cole Sansom. Sophomores: Nick Colbey, Kaden Brezenski, Neel Gupta, Ben Gritzer, Dylan Hanna, Carter Hickman, Cartar Kosko, Matt Pyne. Freshmen: Andrew Green, Kolton Koppenhaver.