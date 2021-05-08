DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team got a much needed victory Friday as the Cardinals dodged the rain drops to upend Clarion, 7-2, at Stern Family Field.
Central Catholic (6-8) got a strong start from junior righty Brandin Anderson, while its offense scored three runs in both the first and fourth innings to best the Bobcats and end a three-game losing streak.
Anderson nearly tossed a complete game, but Clarion’s Tanner Miller drew a two-out walk in the seventh as the Cardinal hit the 100-pitch limit. Kaden Brezenski came on in relief and needed just one pitch to get Rion Johnson to pop up back to the mound to end the game.
Anderson notched the win, allowing two runs, both earned, on three hits in 6 2/3 innings of work. He struck out seven and walked four.
He was backed by an offense that pounded out 11 hits, an effort led by Brezenski and Carter Hickman who had two hits each.
Anderson retired the side in order to start the game, recording a pair of strikeouts, before his offense got him the lead in the bottom half of the inning against Clarion starter Devon Lauer.
Hickman got things started with one-out walk and hustled around to third when Damon Foster reached on an error. Ben Gritzer then delivered a single to center to plate Hickman with the game’s first run.
Dante Armanini followed with a RBI single of his own that plated Foster. Brezenski and Cartar Kosko then hit singles of their own to make it three hits in a row for DCC, with courtesy runner Neel Gupta coming home on Kosko’s hit to make it 3-0.
The game stayed that way until the fourth when Clarion (8-6) scored twice to make it a game at 3-2. The Bobcats scored a run on an error on a third strike, while Cameron Lapinto came home on a wild pitch to make it one-run game.
Anderson got out of the jam when Miller lined into an inning-ending double play started by Hickman.
The Cardinals answered right back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth.
They loaded the bases with one out on a Zach Spellen single, Anderson walk and infield single by Matt Pyne. Hickman then singled to center to score a pair of runs, while Pyne later scored when Gritzer reached on a two-out error.
Holding a four-run lead (6-2), Anderson did the rest from there on the mound before getting a little help from Brezenski at the end.
Central added an insurance run in the fifth when Brezenski smacked a leadoff double and scored on a two-out single by Anderson.
The Cardinals are back in action Monday at home against West Shamokin.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7,
CLARION 2
Score by Innings
Clarion 000 200 0 — 2
DCC 300 310 x — 7
Clarion—2
Smail 3000, Alston 3000, Slaughenhoup 2110, Lapinto 3110, Lauer 1000, Brinkley 3010, Matus 3000, Miller 2000, Johnson 3000, Beish 0000. Totals: 23-2-3-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—7
Matt Pyne cf 4110, Carter Hickman 3122, Damon Foster 4110, Ben Gritzer 4011, Dante Armanini 4011, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p 4120, Cartar Kosko 3011, Zach Spellen 3110, Brandin Anderson 2011. Totals: 31-7-11-6.
Errors: Clarion 2, DCC 2. LOB: Clarion 4, DCC 8. DP: Clarion 0, DCC 2. 2B: Brezenski. SB: Smail; Foster, Green, Hickman 2, Pyne; Spellen.
Pitching
Clarion: Lauer-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Smail-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Miller-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Brandin Anderson-6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO; Kaden Brezenski-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Anderson. Losing pitcher: Lauer.