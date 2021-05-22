BROOKVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic track and field teams made the trip to Brookville Friday for the District 9 Class AA Championships with high hopes of getting a couple athletes through to states as it had a pair of top seeds — one each in the boys and girls meets.
However, a trip to states this year proved not to be in the cards for DCC as each of its top seeds — Landon Schmader in the 800 and the girls 4x400 relay team — came away with bronze medals. The top two finishers in each event earned a trip to this coming Friday’s PIAA Class AA Championships at Shippensburg University.
Schamder, a junior, came in as the top seed in the 800 by just .05 over Keystone senior Koby Buzard, but it was Buzard who posted a season-best 2:04.60 to take home the gold.
Johnsonburg sophomore Aaron Myers dropped nearly two seconds off his seed time to win silver and advance to states, while Schmader crossed in third despite running .23 seconds faster then his top-seeded time.
As for the Lady Cardinals’ 4x400 relay squad, it came in with the top time (4:25.99) and the sophomore quartet of Sophia Rooney, Madelyn Schmader, Chloe Benden and Faith Jacob actually bettered it by 4.99 seconds.
Unfortunately for them, Brookville (4:17.08) and Johnsonburg (4:17.48) each ripped off times 15 seconds faster than their seeds to finish first and second, respectively, to earn the state berths in the event as DCC had to settle for third.
Madelyn Schmader added a fifth-place finish in 400 dash, while Jacob was sixth in the 100 hurdles. Kylee Fink also was sixth in the pole vault.
Central Catholic’s only other medalist on the boys’ side also came in the 800 as Micah Williamson placed sixth, three spots behind Landon Schmader.