STATE COLLEGE — DuBois Central Catholic’s historical season came to an end Friday afternoon as it was defeated 5-0 by Williams Valley in the PIAA Class A championship game at Penn State’s Beard Field.
The Lady Cardinals, making their first appearance in a state title game in school history, were unable to solve Williams Valley starting pitcher Emma Crisswell.
Crisswell held DCC to just four hits while walking none and striking out three to record the shutout victory.
Aside from the three strikeouts, the Lady Cardinals grounded out just once in the loss, as 15 of their outs on the afternoon came by way of fly outs and pop outs.
DuBois Central was also hurt by a few errors and other mistakes throughout the game in their first ever state title appearance against a Williams Valley team making its fourth appearance in as many years in the Class A championship.
“Obviously the physical errors were a part of the first three runs they (Williams Valley) scored, but also there were some mental things that we normally execute really well defensively,” DCC head coach George Heigel said.
“You like to think nerves wont impact how the girls play, but it clearly did.”
The District 9 champion Lady Cardinals were designated as the away team and looked to take an early lead in the top of the first.
Leadoff batter Shayleigh Gulvas worked a 10-pitch at-bat, but was unable to reach base as she eventually flew out in foul territory on the third-base side.
Crisswell then forced the following two batters to fly out as the District 11 champions got to work at the plate for the first time.
Senior Ashley Wruble got the start in the circle for DCC, but only faced two batters as she was called for a handful of pitching violations, which led to Kenna Ferron and Mya Achenbach reaching on walks to start the game.
The Lady Caridnals then handed the ball to freshman Morgan Tyler, who got the first batter she faced to fly out to center field deep enough to allow Ferron to advance to third.
Tyler then forced Maddy Bordner to ground out to second as Ferron came home to score the game’s first run on the play.
DuBois Central broke through in the hit column in the top of the second when Alyssa Bittner singled to right before being stranded on first to end the inning.
Tyler was then able to work around a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning by Jamie Neiman as it remained a one-run game heading into the third.
Jordy Kosko got the Lady Cardinals’ half of the third started by hitting a hard ground ball to the left side as Williams Valley shortstop Ferron looked to get the out at first.
Instead, Kosko beat out the throw, which eventually sailed high allowing her to advance to second easily.
Kosko thought about heading to third on the play, as she rounded second before being caught between the bases and eventually tagged out heading to third by Crisswell for the inning’s first out.
Shyanne Lundy followed by beating out a throw from second for an infield single that would have likely put runners on the corners with nobody out.
After a fly out to second, Avery Sickeri hit a fly ball deep down the left-field line, as Lady Vikings left fielder Stevie Unger tracked down the ball to make a catch along the line for the final out.
The fly out would have likely scored the game-tying run from third if not for the out recorded on the base pads to start the inning, as the score remained 1-0.
Williams Valley took advantage of a crucial error by DCC in the bottom of the inning to score a pair of unearned runs and stretch its lead to 3-0.
After Tyler retired the first two batters of the inning, Unger kept the inning alive by driving a single into right field.
Bordner followed by hitting a ground ball to short that looked like it would go for the third out, but an error on the throw allowed both runners to move up a base to second and third with still two outs in the inning.
Criswell then helped her own cause by hitting a bloop double into left-center field as the ball dropped between a trio of DCC defenders allowing both runners to come in to score.
The heart of the order looked to break through on the scoreboard for the Lady Cardinals in the fourth.
After a fly ball to center got the inning started, Mia Meholick hit a fly ball into foul territory along the first-base side as Alex Bogle ranged over and stretched over the railing into her team’s dugout to make the catch for the second out.
Carley Semancik then drove a hard ground ball to short as she reached on an infield single and advanced to second when the throw got over the first baseman’s head.
The DCC senior was stranded there when Crisswell forced yet another fly out, this time to center field, to end the frame.
Tyler worked around a one-out double to right-center field by Tori Rabuck in the fourth to keep it a three-run game after the fourth.
The Lady Cardinals were unable to get anything going in the fifth as they were retired in order including an inning-ending diving catch in foul territory by Williams Valley catcher Grace Hoffman on a soft pop up off the bat of Lundy.
In the home half of the inning, Achenbach led off with a single to center before a fly out resulted in the first out.
Achenbach then stole second, then Bordner drove a pitch down the right-field line for an RBI single to push the Lady Vikings lead to 4-0 heading into the sixth.
With the top of the order getting things started in DCC’s half of the sixth, Gulvas led off by lining a pitch towards third base that appeared destined for extra bases.
Instead, Williams Valley third baseman Bordner stretched out to her right along the third-base line to snare the ball for the inning’s first out.
Sickeri followed by driving the first pitch of her at-bat to deep center field for a long fly out.
Wruble kept the inning alive by hitting a ground ball through the hole on the left side for a two-out single before Crisswell recorded a strikeout to end the inning.
The Lady Vikings added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Rabuck hustled out a one-out double on a ground ball to center field before later scoring on a two-out single to left by Ferron.
Tyler finished the game with four runs allowed, just two of which were earned, on eight hits in relief for the Lady Cardinals.
DuBois Central was retired in order in the seventh on a pair of fly outs to center field around its lone groundout of the day as Williams Valley secured the title with the 5-0 victory.
“She (Crisswell) was spinning the ball well on the outside part of the plate,” Heigel said.
The Williams Valley pitcher held DCC to just four hits on the day, as Heigel felt his team’s performance at the plate dropped off drastically in the last three games after having success throughout the season.
“I just think the last three games our bats went silent, I don’t know what the heck happened there but the last three games we didn’t seem to be smacking the ball and cutting it in half like we had been.”
“We had a great year, we had some good battles and played some good teams.”
The game was the final one for DCC’s four seniors in Wruble, Semancik, Bittner and Gabby Sabatose as the Lady Cardinals will return a solid group next season.
Heigel noted that he hopes the experience of playing in the state title game will help him and his team build and improve moving forward.
“I got a lot of nice players coming back and a few players in eighth grade coming up,” he said.