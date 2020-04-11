BROCKPORT — DuBois Central Catholic graduate Gabby Sabatose is following in her parent’s footsteps both on the court and in the classroom at the collegiate level.
Sabatose played her first three seasons of high school tennis at Brockway before transferring to DCC between the fall and spring semesters of her junior year, as she then played on the DCC boys team during the spring of her senior campaign.
She now attends Penn State Harrisburg where she plays on the tennis team, following in the footsteps of her mother, while academically she is following her father and majoring in elementary education.
The college freshman grew up around the game of tennis, as her mom Lori spent more than a decade as a coach for the Clarion University women’s tennis team after playing at the collegiate level herself.
Lori Sabatose was a four-year starter on the tennis team at CUP, as she had a standout career, leading the Lady Golden Eagles to three-straight PSAC titles (1988-90) and a 47-2 dual meet record over her four years with the team.
Her love for tennis was not lost on Gabby who said growing up she always loved playing and knew she did not want to stop after high school.
“I just knew I wanted to play in college just like my mom when she told me how much fun she had and how it was such a big honor to be a collegiate athlete,” Sabatose said.
She added that she knew she wanted to attend a Penn State campus and she instantly fell in love with PSU Harrisburg when she visited.
While her freshman campaign was halted due to COVID-19, Sabatose still got to play in 10 matches between the fall and spring seasons as the Lady Lions went 7-3 as a team, while individually she posted a 5-1 record in singles matches as well as a 5-5 mark in doubles action.
Sabatose noted she enjoyed the tight-knit feeling of both of her high school tennis teams and set its more of the same with PSU Harrisburg on the 10-member team.
“Playing collegiate tennis for the first time was so much fun,” Sabatose said. “At our first few practices, I was very nervous because I didn’t know anyone and I didmd know how I was going to be treated because I was an incoming freshman, but by the third practice I was blinding with a lot of my teammates.”
She added she was especially thankful to be able to go on the team’s trip to Hilton Head, S.C., in early March, noting the 14-hour bus ride was a great opportunity for her to continue bonding with her teammates.
The team went 2-2 on the trip from March 8-11 before seeing the remainder of its spring season get canceled.
Sabatose said despite playing three-plus hours from home in every match, her family has always been there to support her.
“My parents and grandparents have been my biggest supporters in everything I have done when it comes to schools and sports and I’m very thankful for them,” Sabatose said.
Lori Sabatose noted it was a wonderful feeling seeing her daughter take the court at the collegiate level for the first time.
“She has worked so hard on improving her game the last few years and I was so proud of her playing on the college team,” Lori Sabatose said.
As for academics, Gabby is following in her father Chuck’s footsteps and majoring in elementary education in hopes of changing children’s lives as a teacher.
“In elementary school I had so many amazing teachers who made learning a lot of fun,” Sabatose said. “I want to become a teacher because I love working with kids and I want every student to learn as much as they can and be successful.”
Sabatose noted that she had her father as a teach in sixth grade and he made the class fun for all of the students, which she hopes to do herself after college.
Gabby and Lori have also played doubles alongside one another over the years, both casually and in tournaments, as they climbed their way to the No. 1 ranking in the USTA Middle-States Allegheny Mountain District in 2018.
“I absolutely loved being able to play doubles with my mom, she is such an amazing tennis player, it’s scary sometimes,” Gabby Sabatose said. “Every match we played together we had so much fun whether we won or lost.”
She added that her mom was always there to pick her up when she made a mistake and she even got the chance to reassure her mom after mishaps of her own.
Sabatose said she would joke with her mom about being too old, then she would laugh her off and hit a winner even harder to prove her wrong.
“It’s meant the world to be able to play with her,” Lori Sabatose said. “We know each others strengths and work well together and I’m always teaching her new tips when I can on the court.”
“She also helps me remain calm and chases every ball down that I can’t.”
As for the current shutdown of the sports world due to COVID-19, Sabatose is in the same boat as athletes around the country.
“I’m upset that my main season was cancelled, but I’m thankful that I had my fall season and spring break to play,” Gabby Sabatose said. “I feel very bad for the seniors that didn’t get to play in their last season.”
Lori Sabatose noted the extra time has given the pair an opportunity to improve Gabby’s game for her future seasons.
“She is doing home workouts and I join her. occasionally and we play tennis together,” Lori Sabatose said. “She is hitting harder and getting stronger each day both physically and mentally.”