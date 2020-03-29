DuBOIS — Veteran DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis Andy Rice entered the preseason with a lot of uncertainty having lost four starters to graduation.
Gone are Grant Norman, Gabby Sabatose, Haley Pettenati and Anne Latuska from a squad that went 5-5 and lost in the District 9 Class AA team semifinals to Elk County Catholic.
That doesn’t mean the cupboard is completely bare for Rice, who welcomes back a large eight-member senior class. That group is led by Colin Barnett, who has been the team’s No. 1 player throughout his career.
“He has been a top player every year for us and has improved every year,” said. “He was forced into the top position as an underclassman, but that experience has made him a better player.
“He’s a tough competitor, and never gives up. He pulled out several 3-set matches last year purely on grit and determination. Hopefully his ‘refuse to lose’ attitude rubs off on the rest of the team.”
Behind Barnett, fellow seniors Tristan Engle and Zach George will anchor down the second and third singles spots — although in which order had yet to be determined.
“Tristan made a huge leap forward last year,” said Rice. “His potential has always been there, so it’s been great to watch that come through on the court over the last year. This will be Tristan’s first year playing singles full-time, but I think he’s up to the challenge.
“I think Zach George is our X-factor. If he has a good year and wins matches at No. 2 or 3 singles, we have a good chance to have a good season. Zach has been a consistent, steady player for us every year. He understands the game and is an excellent shot-maker. He mostly played doubles last year, but has experience at singles from his sophomore season.”
The fourth singles position was still a competition when all sports were halted and schools closed because of the coronavirus.
Harrison Starr, Juliana Stine, Madison Miller and Johnny Ritsick are all returning lpayers in the mix for that spot.
The doubles team also were a work in progress, but was an area that helped the team win the matches it did a year ago.
“Our doubles play really carried us in our wins last year, so getting our players at the bottom of the ladder to play at a higher level was a focus,” said Rice. “We had been working a lot on the basic strokes and serving to get the new players ready for match play.
“There will be some growing pains, but this group has impressed me so far with their effort and at practices. My goal is to make progress every day and be a much better team at the end of the year than at the start.”
Rice’s main hope now is that goal of being better at the end of year compared to start has a chance to happen with the season still suspended.
“Obviously, this time off has the biggest effect on the seniors,” he said. “I know they are concerned that they won’t get to have a senior season. I felt like our team was making great progress. The experienced players were looking really sharp, making great shots in drills, and the newer players were making progress with all of their skills.
“I was very concerned coming into this season because we lost four of our top five players, but we had two amazing weeks of practice and I felt we were on track to be ready for our first match.
“Unfortunately, we haven’t practiced since March 13, and tennis and social distancing don’t mix. You have to pick up the balls eventually and players often wipe sweat off their faces.
“I’m holding out hope that we will get to have a shortened season. Our top players are primed for a solid season, and we really need our younger players to get some match experience.”
Rice’s assistant this year by his wife, Lauren Rice.
“It was great to have Lori Sabatose as an assistant last year, and with a co-ed team, it’s nice to have both male and female coaches,” he said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Colin Barnett, Tristan Engle, Zach George, Alex Ochs, Madison Miller, Madison Miscavish, Johnathan Ritsick, Juliana Stine. Junior: Harrison Starr. Sophomores: Aaron Gankosky, Megan Ochs. Freshman: Jackie Reilly.