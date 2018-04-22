DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic tennis team captured its first two wins of the season over the weekend — beating Brockway, 5-2, on Friday and Bradfor, 4-3, Saturday.

In Friday’s win against the Rovers, DCC got singles wins from Grant Norman, Zach George and Keri Hollenbaugh.

Norman bested Anthony Esposito in a tight contest at No. 2, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-2), while George rolled past Nathan Bennett, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. Hollenbaugh knocked off Dalton Hook, 6-1, 6-3 at the fourth singles matchup.

Brockway’s No. 1 of Josh Salada came away with a win, beating Colin Barnett, 6-4, 7-5 in another tightly contested matchup.

Salada and Esposito teamed up to earn Brockway’s other win, beating Barnett and Norman, 8-3, at No. 1 doubles.

George paired up with Tristan Engle to record an 8-1 win at No. 2 against Bennett and Hook. Central’s Anne Latuska and Brenna Engle received a forfeit win at third doubles.

On Saturday, DCC won three of the four singles matches and also at No. 1 doubles to come away with a close 4-3 win against the Owls.

Barnett got things started with a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 1 against Jared Lucas, while Norman scored a 6-3, 7-5 victory against Owl Alex Barton at No. 2.

Hollenbaugh netted her second win of the weekend against Joe Yaros, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, at No. 4.

Barnett and Norman then teamed for an 8-3 win against Lucas and Barton in the No. 1 doubles contest to give the Cardinals the overall victory.

“I can’t emphasize enough how proud I am of these kids for keeping their heads up after starting the season 0-3,” said DCC coach Andy Rice. “Grant Norman looks like a totally different player from a week ago. He’s really hitting well, and his wins Saturday were huge for us.

“The same goes for Colin. That was his first win at singles against Bradford. Playing the top position is very challenging, especially as a sophomore.

Zach George played his best match of the year against Brockway, and he and Tristan have been a good duo for doubles. Keri continues to be rock solid at No. 4 and she is 4-1 now.

“It was great to be on the winning side of a close 4-3 match after losing two similar matches earlier this year. This team is starting to mature and they’re finding ways to win close matches.”

The Cardinals are back in action Monday at Clearfield.

In other tennis action this weekend:

DuBois 6,

Johnsonburg 1

JOHNSONBURG — DuBois won three of four singles matches and swept the three doubles contests on its way to a 6-1 win at Johnsonburg Friday.

DuBois’ Jimmy Oberlin topped Nick Bliss, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1, while teammate Noah Knarr notched a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Kolton Mehalko at No. 2.

Johnsonburg captured its lone win at No. 3, where Scott Lewis pulled out a hard-fought three-set match against Corey Giles, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.

Beaver Lucas Knarr collected a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 4 vs. Dan Dillinger.

In doubles action, Oberlin and gates teamed up to beat Mehalko and Lewis, 8-1, at No. 1.

At second doubles, Ethan Knarr and Connor hamby pulled out a tough 9-7 win against Christian King and Jacob Newman, while Drew Reiter and Blaze Welpott upended Rams mason Milliard and Scott Sallack, 8-4, at No. 3.

“Ethan Knarr and Connor Hamby played second doubles today in their first varsity match and won in a tight match 9-7,” said DuBois coach Jenna Kirk. “They’ve been working really well together as a doubles team, and the entire team was extremely happy for them to win their first match today.”

DuBois hosts Brockway on Tuesday.