DuBOIS — After losing a few of its top shooters over the last two years, the DuBois Central Catholic rifle team is expecting to undergo a rebuilding year this season.
This year the Cardinals have just five upperclassmen on the roster, as it is two of those shooters in senior Maddison Hannah and junior Hayes Cooper who will likely lead the way.
“Maddi Hannah is going to be fun to watch, she competed in a match in the fall at West Virginia University and did really well,” DCC head coach Bernie Snyder said.
“Junior Hayes Cooper is also coming along really well,” Snyder said. “Those two have really just put in the extra work over the offseason and will likely be our top-two shooters.”
Gone from last season’s team is one of DCC’s top shooters in Lindsey Reiter, as the team lost a few of its top shooters the year prior as well.
While potential restrictions put in place due to COVID-19 may play a key role in other sports, the DCC rifle squad will likely see little impact.
Most of the Cardinals matches are computerized and run through the Orion Result Center, as the team shoots at their own facility and uploads the scores to see how they fared against other teams.
“I think we are going to see a lot more online matches happening with the restrictions and it also saves money for schools in terms of transportation and the registration process is very easy,” Snyder said.
While the Cardinals mainly complete in the computerized events, they do have two matches scheduled against cross-town foe DuBois, one in January and another in February.
“I think the kids like the shoulder to shoulder matches more because there is just more of a sense of completion and camaraderie, where as the Orion matches feel a little bit like practice,” Snyder said.
With DuBois Central Catholic currently on remote learning, the team has been unable to practice, as they will return to school Monday with the team returning to practice the following day.
The Cardinal head coach noted that the team is just thankful they are able to have a season and hope they can get in as many matches as possible.
ROSTER
VARSITY
Seniors: Maddison Hannah, Derek Stouse. Juniors: Taven Lukehart, Hayes Cooper, Colin Micknis.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Sophomore: Garret Porter. Freshmen: Brady Snyder, Barak Clouser, Candace Andres, Nathan Irwin. 8th grader: Andrew Reiter.
JUNIOR HIGH
8th Graders: Tistan Sedor, Jack Roy, Damien Mullins, Mitchell Klark, Kaleb Benson. 7th Graders: Elle Osterman, Tessa Shaffer, Logan Clouser, Christian Pifer, Ellie Gow.