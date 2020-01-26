The 2010s proved to be a high successful time period when it came to high school softball in the Tri-County Area, as the decade featured more than its share of standout players and memorable postseason runs.
Five different schools — Clarion, DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic and St. Marys — qualified for the state playoffs at least three times in the decade and combined to reach three state finals and the state semifinals three other times.
That impressive resume was headlined by ECC capturing a Class A state title in 2015. The Lady Crusaders reached states six times in the decade and went 6-6 in the PIAA postseason. Four of those wins came in 2015.
While ECC made the most PIAA appearances, DCC had the most state playoffs wins in the decade going 8-5 in five trips. The Lady Cardinals reached the Class A semifinals in 2016 and 2017 and was the state runner-up in 2019.
Clarion also reached the Class A finals in 2011, finishing as the runner-up, and went 4-4 in four trips to states.
DuBois and St. Marys each qualified for states three times. The Lady Beavers, 2-3 in those three appearances, made a run to the Class 3A semifinals in 2014. As for the Lady Dutch, they were 1-3 in their three trips.
All those teams, and many others that enjoyed successful seasons, featured standout players, which made selecting an All-Decade Team a challenge. Five different players earned TCS/CE Player of the Year honors twice in the decade, with the award shared between teammates four different times.
All five of those players were in the running to be TCS/CE Player of the Decade, an honor that ultimately went to DCC standout Jordy Frank (2014-17).
There wasn’t much Frank couldn’t or didn’t do on a softball diamond. The Lady Cardinal, who garnered Player of the Year honors in 2016 and 2017, put together arguably the best career in Tri-County Area history to help jump-start DCC’s impressive run of success the last six years. The Lady Cardinals ended a 33-year District 9 title drought her freshman year and went on to win three D-9 crowns in her four varsity seasons— reaching the state semifinals her final two seasons.
She put together a historic junior campaign during which she hit .629 with 56 hits, 42 RBIs, 59 runs scored, 10 doubles, 11 triples and 12 home runs. She set area single-season records that year for average, hits, runs, RBIs and home runs. Her 11 triples also tied what is believed to be the area record.
She still holds all those single-season records except batting average while pushing her single-season RBI record to 59 as a senior.
Frank, the first Lady Cardinal to win the TCS/CE Player of the Year Award finished her DCC career with a .580 lifetime average (178-for-307) with 167 RBIs, 194 runs scored, 30 doubles, 32 triples and 32 home runs.
She was a two-time First Team All-State selection at catcher and named the 2016 Class A State Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania High School Coaches Softball Association (PaHSCSBA).
Here is a look at the rest of the All-Decade Team for the 2010s:
Pitcher: Abbey Bauer, Elk County Catholic () — Bauer, a two-time First Team selection, was the driving force — both in the circle and at the plate — behind ECC’s run to the Class A state title her senior season in 2015.
She went 20-2 that season with 133 strikeouts and just 24 walks and a 0.62 ERA in 148 innings. She also hit .529 (37-for-70) that year with 26 RBIs, 29 runs, nine doubles and four homers.
Bauer capped her senior year and ECC career by tossing a no-hitter in a 7-0 win against Conemaugh Valley in the state championship game. She also hit a home run and had a RBI double in that win.
She was named the Class A State Player of the Year in 2015 by PaHSCSBA.
Bauer finished her career as ECC’s all-time leader in win (50) and strikeouts (412) and posted a 1.53 ERA in 444 innings. She also hit .447 (97-for-217) with 69 runs, 67 RBIs, 27 doubles, four triples and nine home runs.
Pitcher: Riley Assalone, DuBois Central Catholic (2014-2017) — While Frank was the leader of DCC’s explosive offense in the middle of half of the decade, Assalone was the leader in the circle for the Lady Cardinals’ run of three District 9 titles and two state semifinal appearances in four years during her career.
Assalone wrapped up her career in the circle with a 60-7 record with a 1.76 ERA and 479 strikeouts in 417 career innings.
She also more than helped her own cause at the plate and sported a career average of .447 (136-for-304) to go along with 103 RBIs, 115 runs, 34 doubles, 10 triples and four homers.
Assalone was a two-time First Team All-State selection.
Pitcher: Carly Wallock, DuBois (2008-2011) — Wallock, who started in the outfield to begin her career, was among the premier pitchers in the area, and District 9, early in the decade and was garnered TCS/CE Co-Player of the Year honors her final two seasons (2010 and 2011). She shared those honors with teammates Kirsten Wilcox in 2010 and Lindsay Obremski in 2011.
Wallock won 38 games in the circle while posting 219 strikeouts in 288 innings. She was 12-4 with 73 strikeouts and 1.70 ERA in 99 innings her senior years.
She also a key cog in the Lady Beavers’ offense during her career and hit .417 (60-for-144) between her final two seasons that opened the decade with 59 runs, 26 RBIs, eight doubles, eight triples and a pair of homers.
Catcher: Sierra McKee, DuBois (2012-2015) — McKee, along with twin sister Cheyenne, were the marquee names to hit the diamond in the first half of the decade, with the sisters sharing TCS/CE Player of the Year honors their sophomore and junior years. They helped power DuBois to the Class 3A state semifinals in 2014 as juniors.
Sierra McKee started her career as an outfielder (2 years) but moved to catcher for her final two seasons. She hit over .500 twice, with a high water mark of .540 as a sophomore. She ended her standout career with a .482 average (119 hits) with 90 runs, 92 RBIs, 17 doubles, 10 triples and eight home runs.
Infield: Cheyenne McKee, DuBois (2012-2015) — McKee, along with twin sister Sierra, were the marquee names to hit the diamond in the first half of the decade, with the sisters sharing TCS/CE Player of the Year honors their sophomore and junior years.
Cheyenne McKee started at third base as a freshman before becoming a staple at shortstop her final three seasons. She hit over .500 three times, including a career-best .569 as a freshman. She finished her standout career with a .509 average (136 hits) with 129 runs, 76 RBIs, 20 doubles, 13 triples and 12 home runs.
Infield: Ashley Wruble, DuBois Central Catholic (2016-2019) — Wruble, a four-year starter and a two-time TCS/CE Player of the Year honoree, took over the main leadership role for DCC following the graduation of Frank’s senior class.
Wruble, who split time between second base and pitcher in a Lady Cardinal uniform, was part of three D-9 title squads that reached at least the state semifinals each of those seasons. She helped lead DCC to its first-ever state finals appearance as a senior in 2019.
Wruble put together one of the best careers ever by a player in Tri-County Area history. She owns the two best batting averages all-time at .661 as a junior and .632 as a senior.
She ended her DCC career with a .554 batting average (164-for-296) and amassed 139 RBIs, 164 runs, 33 doubles, 15 triples and 16 home runs. She ranks second in school history in RBIs and third in hits and run scored.
Wruble was a four-time First Team All-State selection, earning honors twice at second base, once at pitcher and as a utility player her senior season.
Jessica Funk, Clarion (2010-13) — A sophomore on the state final squad in 2011, Funk became the face of the Lady Cats following that run and put together one of the best careers in school history.
Funk, who played her first two years at second base before moving over to third for her final two, finished her career with a .457 average (116-for-254) with 109 RBIs, 97 runs scored, 30 doubles, six triples and eight home runs. She even did some pitching for the Lady Cats later, going 10-4 record with 62 strikeouts.
She saved her best for last, hitting .589 (33-for-56) with 37 RBIs, 27 runs, eight doubles, two triples and four homers as a senior.
Infield: Shayleigh Gulvas, DuBois Central Catholic (2017-2020) — Gulvas, a three-year starter and member of last year’s state finals squad, is the lone current player to land on the All-Decade Team.
Gulvas has been one of the D-9’s best shortstops, both offensively and defensively, the past three years and garnered Second Team All-State honors the past two years.
She is one of several Lady Cardinals to put up impressive numbers at the plate during DCC’s current six-year stretch of success at both the local and state level. Gulvas enters her senior season with a .456 average (115-for-252), 119 runs, 80 RBIs, 27 doubles, six triples and six home run.
Infield: Audrey Hummell, Clarion (2010-13) — Hummell, a sophomore when Clarion reached the state finals in 2011, started her career in the outfield but moved to first base for her final three seasons. She put together a strong three-year run starting her sophomore year, hitting .402 over that stretch with 110 runs scored while being a a quality glove on defense.
Complete stats for Hummell’s freshman season weren’t available, but she finished her career with 98 hits (.390 avg.) and 66 RBIs and at least 14 doubles and 10 home runs.
Outfield: Macey Hanes, DuBois Central Catholic (2014-17) — A four-year starter, Hanes was a member of three D-9 championship and a pair of state semifinal squads along with Frank and Assalone. She was the premier center fielder in the Tri-County Area in the decade — both offensively and defensively.
She saved her best for last as a senior, leading the area in batting average (.600), hits (54) and runs scored (56). Often times overshadowed by Frank and Assalone, Hanes quietly put together an impressive career at the plate that saw her hit .527 (168-for-319) with 73 RBIs, 184 runs, 20 doubles, six triples and six homers.
Hanes was a two-time First Team All-State selection.
Outfield: Carley Semancik, DuBois Central Catholic (2017-2019) — Semancik was a late bloomer compared to some of her Lady Cardinal teammates. She didn’t reach the varsity level until she was a sophomore and split time that season before becoming a full-time starter as a junior.
Once she did, all Semancik did was hit for two seasons and was a major power source in the middle of the DCC lineup both years, including last year’s state finals squad. She earned First Team All-State honors as a junior and senior, hitting a combined .480 those two years.
Semancik finished her career with a ..429 average (81-for-189) with 73 runs, 74 RBIs, 17 doubles, five triples and nine home runs. She did most of that damage her final two seasons.
Outfield: Ashley Hummell, Clarion (2010-2013) — Another sophomore on Clarion’s 2011 state final squad, and twin sister of Audrey, Hummell was one of the big run producers for the Lady Cats during her tenure.
She finished her career over the century mark in runs scored (115) and RBIs (102) and hit .459 over her final three seasons with 83 hits, 19 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs.
Outfield: Jessie Ginther, Elk County Catholic (2010-13) — Ginther, a three-year starter for ECC, was part of three state playoff squads during her career.
Ginther, who had no official at-bats as a freshman, hit .371 (82-for-221) in her final three seasons with 88 runs, 62 RBIs, 18 doubles, five triples and 10 homers.
Designated Player: Lindsay Obremski, DuBois (2008-2011) — Obremski, who started her career at first base, moved behind the plate her final two seasons (2010-11) to become Wallock’s battery-mate.
A strong-armed, left-handed catcher who slowed down the running game, she did even more damage at the plate during her two seasons that opened the decade against a host of standout large school pitchers.
She put together one of the best offensive seasons in school history as a senior when she shared TCS/CE Player of the Year honors with Wallock. Obremski hit an impressive .607 (34-for-56) that season with 30 RBIs, 21 runs scored, seven doubles and five triples.
Over her final two years, Obremski hit .500 (63-for-126) with 56 RBIs, 41 runs, 12 doubles, 10 triples and one homer in her