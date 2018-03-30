DuBOIS — When filling a basket, at some point, you’ll reach a point where you can’t quite get anything else to fit without having something fall out.
That’s kind of where the DuBois Central Catholic High School track and field team finds itself this season as it continues to expand and grow.
The program, which is a co-op with Brockway, has been expanding over the last few years and boasts upwards of 50 athletes on the roster from the two schools this season.
And, with the large influx of numbers, has come its share of successes.
In the last four years, nearly 100 school records have been set, and reset, in all 18 events including eight team bests that were set at the District 9 Class AA meet last season.
If that weren’t enough, DCC teams have scored in the upper half of the more than 20-team field over the last three years with 21 of them earning medals, including seven gold.
However, the down side to that is that, because of graduation, transfers or changing interests, it isn’t always easy to build on that success.
Central Catholic lost several of its top athletes to graduation from a year ago, including its all-time season and career points leader Riley Meyers, who now runs at Bethany College. Other athletes lost to graduation include former gold-medalist Haley Frey, Brian Elias, Jordy Frank and Ryan Little.
Several other notable athletes either suffered from injuries in other sports, transferred to other schools or chose to pursue other interests.
“We all feel gratitude for the contributions (that they made) to make track and field popular at DuBois Central Catholic,” DCC head coach Tom Shade said. “Beyond the unfortunate injuries from other sports, it’s not surprising that good performers step into other activities in life.
“Getting a variety of experiences in life early is something that I personally encourage, even if it means putting this sport aside. And, a lot of the newer athletes enjoy filling the gaps left open for them.”
Senior Noah Vokes, a two-time state qualifier and team record holder, is one of the top returnees for the Cardinals.
Vokes will lead the way in the hurdles for the boys, as well as taking part in the jumps.
“Noah was state-ranked in the high hurdles in 2017,” Shade said. “He’s also a threat in any of the jumps, including the high jump, which he’s learning this year.”
Central will also return team record holders in the sprints in juniors Jon Schoeneman and Egan Peck while Lincoln Nichols will lead the way for the Cardinals’ distance runners.
Nichols ended his freshman year by not only breaking the 40-year old school record in the 800 but also advancing to the state championships in the event.
“Lincoln has made it his goal to be the champion this year and, from what we’ve seen at early practices, he’s focused on that achievement,” Shade said. “He’s coming off three sports already this year and has matured a great deal as an athlete.”
Joining Nichols in the distance events will be a pair of DCC cross-country MVPs in sophomore Johnny Ritsick and freshman J.P. Piccirillo along with senior John Swalligan.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Mariah Alanskas, the DCC freshman record holder and district qualifier, will look to pick up where Meyers left off in the hurdles.
“Mariah is one of the few members of the track team who took time in the summer and winter for additional training,” Shade said. “And, with a little work, she has a shot at states in May.”
Sophomore Martina Swalligan, the current DCC girls’ record holder in both the shot and discus will also hope to improve on last season as she leads the way in the throwing events while Sylvia Pisarchick, a cross-country standout who was also a district medalist and school record holder, will pace the distance events.
The Cardinals’ hopes could also be helped along by the addition of several new coaches.
Andy Skraba, a former DCC cross-country and track standout, will work with the runners along with Holly Morelli, Paul Skraba and Kelly Gregory. Bill Edwards will be an assistant with the jumpers with Jordan Stonebreaker, while Jim Godlewski will assist as well.
Central Catholic will open the season on the road at Elk County Catholic Tuesday.
ROSTER
Seniors: John Swalligan, Noah Vokes, Allan Weible, Pierce Yahner. Juniors: Faith Hannah, Austin Bullers, Egan Peck, Weston Hrin, Maggie Schmader, Caleb Elias, Peter Downer, Kenny Starr, Gabby Sabatose, Jon Schoeneman, Sylvia Pisarchick, Mackenzie Manning. Sophomores: Shane Paisley, Madison Miller, John Ritsick, Mariah Alanskas, Jordan Kosko, Taylor Little, Lincoln Nichols, Hannah Holdren, Madisyn Miscavish, Alex Ochs, Isaac Painter, Martina Swalligan, Juliana Stine, Justine Stewart, Ian Koehler, Bella Mangiantini, Kaylee Minns, Gabby Delzangle. Freshmen: Paris Farley, Tanner Morelli, Kylee Fink, Noah Bash, Isaac Gray, Alex Jenkins, Amanda Rossi, Harrison Starr, Mikayla Grieneisen, Dakota Malmgren, Delaney Wineberg, Michaela Armanini, Morgan Pirow, Lilane Sysko, Jeremy Duckett, Holly Deemer, Cade Peck, J.P. Piccirillo, Lenny Swisher, Beth Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.