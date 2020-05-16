To say DuBois Central Catholic senior Juliana Stine enjoyed the high school experience may be a gross understatement, as the Lady Cardinal was involved in just about everything one could be — both as a student and as an athlete.
And, she has her older sister Kaitlyn Stine to thank to for that.
“My role model was always my sister,” she said. “She was always heavily involved in sports in high school, and she did show choir and other activities. I always thought that was the coolest thing. It made me want to do and try everything that I could when I got to high school.”
The elder Stine sister, who graduated from Clearfield Area High School, participated in volleyball, cross country, swimming and also cheerleading.
As for the younger Stine, she has competed in four different sports — basketball, track and field, volleyball and tennis — during her time at DCC but never all four in the same school year.
She played basketball from 5th grade through her sophomore year and competed in track and field from 7th through 10th grade. Stine closed out her athletic career playing volleyball (freshman through senior years) and tennis (junior and senior years).
Stine earned a pair of varsity letters — one each in track and a volleyball this past fall as a senior on a Lady Cardinals squad that won the program’s first District 9 playoff match in 15 years.
Central Catholic, the No. 11 seed in the Class A playoffs, ended that long drought with a hard-fought five-set win at sixth seeded Cameron County, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 16-14. The Lady Cardinals then lost in straight sets in the quarterfinals to third-seeded A-C Valley.
When asked what she liked best about playing sports, she said, “Being fit and hanging out with friends. Being part of a team is fun and rewarding. You push yourself, and you all push each other to be better.”
She said volleyball was her favorite sport.
“I loved my team, and we had some really fun times together,” said Stine. “I will really miss that. Our volleyball team used to play tag throughout practice. We went undefeated at the Sheffield Tournament and were the first (DCC) team to win a playoff game since 2004.”
Outside of sports, Stine was even more involved in other activities at DCC.
Stine is the Senior Class Vice President and the yearbook editor. She also is a member of National Honor Society, Pro-Life Club, Rotary Interact Club, Campus Ministry, Mock Trial Team and student council.
She sang the sang the national anthem for sporting events, including her own volleyball matches, and also sang at school masses as part of the choir.
Stine also was involved in three musicals: the Wizard of Oz (as a singing tree, Winkie leader and ensemble), Footloose (as Rusty, which was her favorite role) and this year’s Cinderella as Charlotte, which has yet to show.
She frequently helped out with other things and tasks teachers and staff needed help with.
All that, coupled with playing multiple sports, can be tough to balance and at one point forced her to give up one of her sports.
“It can be extremely difficult to do it all,” said Stine. “I actually quit basketball because it was too much to handle with everything else going on.”
Everything Stine was involved in came to a screeching halt back in mid-March though, when all sports were cancelled and schools closed because of COVID-19. It left all students, especially seniors, with a big void as they were forced to miss out on so much they had worked hard to do in the final months of the school year.
“I feel that it’s really a shame,” said Stine. “I was really working towards really doing good this year in tennis, and then all of a sudden everything was shut down right as I was getting better.
“I know a lot of kids are really upset about it because they were in the same situation. It was our last year with our teammates and our last chance to be our best that was what was really saddening.
“It’s the same with school. There’s so many things we missed out on that we worked for for 12 years. It’s just beyond disappointing. I really miss being with everyone and my friends. This was our last year together, and I would do anything to get it back.
“I’m just really gonna miss everyone, and I wish them all the best.”
The daughter of Karen Stine and Kevin Billock, the Lady Cardinal senior also has an older brother Jacob Stine.
After graduation, Stine will attend Chatham University in Pittsburgh for a bachelor’s degree in interior architecture and a minor in business. She also plans to play intramural sports there, especially volleyball.