DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams both got back on track Thursday night as they swept visiting Centre County Christian.
The Lady Eagles came away with a 36-16 victory, while the Eagles halted a five-game losing streak with a 55-41 win.
The DCS girls (5-2) used a strong third-quarter to help put away their win. The Lady Eagles led 12-2 in a low-scoring first half that saw them hold Centre County scoreless in the second quarter.
The hosts then exploded for 18 third-quarter points while holding centre County to just four to take a commanding 30-6 lead before the visitors pulled back a couple points in the fourth with the game out of reach.
Rorrie Maynard led the Lady Eagles with 14 points, scoring 10 of those in DCS’s big third quarter. Grace Deitch also reached double figures with 10 points, while Emily Deitch added eight.
In the boys game, DuBois Christian (3-6) used a big first half to seize control of the game as they went the half with a 32-12 advantage.
Centre County tried to battle back a little in the third, winning the quarter 19-11, but the Eagles’ opening two quarters proved too much to overcome after the teams played a pretty even final eight minutes (12-10 DCS edge).
Isaac Smith enjoyed a huge night for the Eagles, hitting six 3-pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 22 points. He had 17 of those points in the first half.
Adam Mowrey also had a big night with 17 points, while Devon Smith and Gabe Hoover added eight and seven points, respectively.
DuBois Christian, which played host to Calvary Christian Academy Friday night, travels to Calvary Baptist-Clymer on Tuesday.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 36,
CENTRE COUNTY CHRISTIAN 16
Score by Quarters
CCC 2 0 4 10 — 16
DCS 6 6 18 6 — 36
Centre County—Meagan Bair 1 0-0 2, Kayla Shipe 0 0-0 0, Sarah Traxler 0 0-0 0, Emilie Gore 3 0-0 6, Teaghan Bair 4 0-0 8, Riley Shipe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 16.
DuBois Christian—36
Emily Deitch 4 0-1 8, Rorrie maynard 6 2-2 14, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 5 0-0 10, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 0-0 0, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-3 36.
Three-pointers: None.
BOYS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 55,
CENTRE COUNTY CHRISTIAN 41
Score by Quarters
CCC 6 6 19 10 — 41
DCS 17 15 11 12 — 55
Centre County—41
Ethan Gore 5 0-0 10, Matt Ault 1 0-2 2, Trevor Bickel 1 0-0 2, Kaden irvin 4 1-2 12, Jacob Grove 4 0-0 9, Lance Gates 2 0-0 4, Alfred bennett 1 0-0 2, Mitchell White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-4 41.
DuBois Christian—55
Gabe Hoover 3 0-0 7, Adam Mowrey 7 3-4 17, Devon Thomas 4 0-0 8, Devin Powell 0 1-2 1, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 8 0-0 22, Caden Delarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-6 55.
Three-pointers: CCC 4 (Irvin 3, Grove), DCS 7 (Hoover, Smith 6).